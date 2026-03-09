Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
2020 Delhi Riots Case: Court Grants Sharjeel Imam 10-Day Interim Bail

Imam had approached the court requesting six weeks of interim bail to attend his brother’s marriage scheduled this month. While hearing the plea, the court allowed him to be released for 10 days.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A Delhi court has granted a 10-day interim bail to Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case, allowing him to attend his brother’s wedding later this month. The relief was granted by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai on Monday after Imam sought temporary bail for six weeks. The court approved a shorter period, permitting him to remain out of custody from March 20 to 30 March. Imam is among several individuals charged in connection with the violence that erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

Bail For Wedding

Imam had approached the court requesting six weeks of interim bail to attend his brother’s marriage scheduled this month. While hearing the plea, Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai granted partial relief, allowing him to be released for 10 days.

According to the court order, Imam will remain on interim bail between March 20-30 to participate in the family event.

Riots Case

Sharjeel Imam is one of the accused in the case related to the February 2020 communal violence in northeast Delhi. The riots resulted in the deaths of 53 people and left more than 700 others injured.

The violence broke out amid large-scale protests across parts of the capital against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). Authorities have since filed multiple cases and chargesheets against several individuals in connection with the unrest.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
