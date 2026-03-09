AAP’s Sanjay Singh Demands Fresh Delhi Elections Amid Alleged Liquor Scam Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has said he will raise a demand in Parliament for conducting the Delhi Assembly elections again. Singh alleged that the government, which came to power with a massive majority, was removed through a planned conspiracy. He also claimed that several ministers and leaders from the party were sent to jail, and misinformation was spread against them. According to him, for the first time in the country, a sitting Chief Minister was jailed. His statement has sparked fresh political debate in Delhi.

Why Is Sanjay Singh Demanding Fresh Delhi Assembly Elections?

Sanjay Singh said the situation in Delhi requires a fresh mandate from the people. According to him, the government that had received strong public support was weakened through legal and political pressure.

He alleged that ministers and senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party were sent to jail and a campaign of misinformation was carried out against them. Singh also said that for the first time in India a sitting Chief Minister was imprisoned while holding office.

Because of these developments, Singh argued that the current government should be dissolved and elections should be held again in Delhi. He said the people of the national capital should get another opportunity to choose their government.

What Did Sanjay Singh Say About The Liquor Case And Opposition Protest?

The demand for fresh elections also comes amid developments in the alleged liquor scam case.

In connection with the case, the High Court has issued notices to all 23 people who had earlier been cleared of the allegations. Reacting to this, Sanjay Singh said the High Court has not stayed the lower court’s decision on the CBI’s plea and they will present their side there.

Speaking about the opposition’s protest, Singh said inflation is rising and claimed that relations with Iran have worsened, affecting crude oil and gas supply through sea routes.

He also supported the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying the Aam Aadmi Party stands with the opposition on this issue.