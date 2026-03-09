PM Modi Congratulates Balendra Shah On RSP’s Big Win In Nepal Elections

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsPM Modi Congratulates Balendra Shah On RSP’s Big Win In Nepal Elections

PM congratulated Lamichhane and Shah on their electoral victories and the RSP’s resounding success in the polls. He said India looks forward to working closely with the new leadership in Nepal.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 10:19 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with leaders of Nepal’s emerging political force, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), congratulating them on their electoral success and expressing India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. In a post on social media, PM Modi said he had warm telephone conversations with RSP chairman Rabi Lamichhane and senior party leader Balendra Shah following the party’s strong performance in Nepal’s elections. He conveyed his best wishes for the formation of the new government and expressed confidence that India and Nepal would continue to deepen cooperation for mutual prosperity and development.

Modi Congratulates RSP Leaders

In his message, Modi congratulated Lamichhane and Shah on their electoral victories and the RSP’s resounding success in the polls. He said India looks forward to working closely with the new leadership in Nepal.

“Had warm telephone conversations with Mr. Rabi Lamichhane, Chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party and Mr. Balendra Shah, senior leader of the party,” Modi wrote. He added that India remains committed to cooperating with Nepal in areas that promote shared prosperity, progress and the well-being of people in both countries.

Modi also expressed confidence that India-Nepal relations would continue to strengthen in the coming years through joint efforts by both governments.

New Political Force In Nepal

The election results in Nepal marked a significant shift in the country’s political landscape, with the Rastriya Swatantra Party emerging as the biggest winner. The party’s landslide victory reflected growing public support for new political alternatives over the traditional parties that have dominated Nepal’s politics for decades.

Among the prominent figures associated with the party is Balendra Shah, a 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician whose rise has symbolised a broader generational change in Nepal’s leadership. Analysts say the results indicate widespread public frustration with longstanding issues such as political instability, corruption and high levels of youth unemployment.

The RSP has stated that it seeks to maintain strong and balanced relations with both of Nepal’s neighbours, India and China, while remaining independent of external influence.

Observers believe the party’s victory could reshape Nepal’s domestic politics and open a new chapter in regional diplomacy, particularly in relations with India. With a new government expected to take shape soon, both countries are likely to explore opportunities to expand cooperation across economic, infrastructure and people-to-people ties.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 10:19 PM (IST)
Nepal Nepal Elections Balendra Shah
