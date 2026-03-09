Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gurugram Horror: Man Assaults Ex-Girlfriend, Then Follows Her To Hospital And Throws Acid

The victim had arrived in Gurugram to visit her maternal aunt and her ex-boyfriend had followed her there. He assaulted her after the two got into a fight and later threw acid on her at the hospital.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 12:07 PM (IST)

A 24-year-old woman sustained severe burn injuries after a man, believed to be her ex-boyfriend, allegedly threw a corrosive substance on her at a hospital in Gurugram on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at the Civil Hospital Gurugram where the woman had been taken for treatment following an earlier assault.  

Assault Followed By Hospital Attack

According to police, the woman, a resident of Nuh district, had arrived in Gurugram earlier in the day to visit her aunt at Subhash Nagar.

The accused, who is also from Nuh, allegedly followed her to the city and repeatedly insisted that she meet him.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the woman alleged that the man reached Subhash Nagar on Sunday evening. He was following her and hit her thrice in the head with a rod.

“My former boyfriend also reached there and assaulted me at 5pm. He hit me thrice in the head with a rod, injuring me,” she said.

Police said the two had an argument on Sunday evening during which the man assaulted the woman. Following the assault, her family took her to the Civil Lines Hospital in Sector 10 for medical treatment.

At around 8.30 pm, the accused allegedly reached the hospital, threw a corrosive substance on the woman and fled the scene.

The victim sustained severe burns on her face and other parts of her body and was immediately rushed to the emergency ward for treatment.

However, due to the severe nature of injuries and burns, the woman was later referred to Rohtak PGI.

Investigation Underway

Police said an investigation has been launched and CCTV footage from the hospital premises is being examined.

Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar, the investigating officer in the case, said, "The woman is being treated in the hospital. We are checking the footage from CCTV cameras installed at the hospital. We will take further action after recording the statements of the woman and her family."

(With inputs from PTI)

Published at : 09 Mar 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
Gurugram News Gurugram
