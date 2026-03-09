iPhone 17 Gets Around Rs 21,000 Discount During Sale: Here’s How To Get This Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Apple’s latest iPhone 17 has started appearing in promotional offers as retailers introduce seasonal discounts on smartphones and electronics. The device, known for its upgraded display, improved camera system and powerful processor, remains one of the most talked about smartphones in the premium segment. While the phone originally launched in India at a higher price, current sale offers have made it slightly more affordable for buyers looking to upgrade.

Discounts, bank offers and exchange deals are allowing customers to reduce the overall purchase cost during the ongoing sale period.

What Discount Is Available On The iPhone 17 Right Now?

The iPhone 17 with 256GB storage was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 82,900. During the ongoing Big Savings Days Sale on Flipkart, the device is listed at a reduced price of Rs 79,900.

Buyers using Flipkart Axis Bank or SBI credit cards can also receive an additional instant discount of up to Rs 5,895. With this bank offer, the effective price of the smartphone can drop further during the sale.

Apart from the bank discount, customers can also use the exchange option to lower the final price. Through the exchange program, buyers can trade in their old smartphone and receive a discount depending on the device’s model, working condition and value. Trading in even an affordable Android phone can help you save Rs 12,000 more.

These combined offers are attracting buyers who were waiting for a sale event to purchase Apple’s latest smartphone at a slightly lower cost.

What Are The Key Specifications Of The iPhone 17?

The iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display designed to deliver bright and sharp visuals. The screen provides strong brightness levels, making the phone easier to use outdoors. Its curved edges also help create a more immersive viewing experience while watching videos, gaming or browsing apps.

Apple has equipped the device with a dual camera system capable of capturing sharp photos in different lighting conditions. Night Mode improves low-light photography, while portrait shots appear more natural and cinematic. The phone also supports cinematic video recording and improved stabilisation.

The smartphone is powered by the A17 Bionic chip, which allows it to handle demanding tasks such as gaming, multitasking and heavy applications smoothly. The processor also supports AI and machine learning features that help with faster processing and improved system performance.

In terms of design, the phone includes a ceramic shield front, glass back and a lightweight body. It also offers water and dust resistance for everyday durability.