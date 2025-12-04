Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesChandigarh, Amritsar Flight Delays Continues For Second Day; IndiGo Mostly Hit, Know Reasons Why

A check-in system malfunction disrupted operations at Chandigarh and Amritsar airports, causing widespread flight delays mostly on Indigo services.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 05:54 PM (IST)
A technical glitch in the check-in system disrupted operations at both Chandigarh and Amritsar airports on Thursday morning, leading to flight delays and inconvenience for passengers. The issue caused several flights, especially those operated by IndiGo, to depart much later than scheduled.

At Chandigarh airport alone, seven flights were delayed by 11 am.

Delays At Chandigarh Airport

Multiple flights experienced major schedule disruptions:

  • The Chandigarh–Mumbai flight, scheduled for 5:15 am, took off at 8:05 am.

  • The 5:20 am Chandigarh–Delhi flight departed at 8:20 am.

  • The 5:55 am flight to Lucknow left at 6:13 am.

  • The 6:25 am Chandigarh–Hyderabad flight departed at 9:15 am.

  • The 7:30 am flight to Patna took off at 8:17 am.

  • The 7:35 am Chandigarh–Jaipur service left at 8:01 am.

  • The 8:00 am flight to Bengaluru departed at 9:55 am.

Disruptions At Amritsar Airport

IndiGo flights from Sri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport, Amritsar, were also affected on Tuesday, causing considerable inconvenience to travelers.

  • Flight 6E278 (Amritsar–Mumbai) failed to depart on time.

  • Flights 6E5215 and 6E2506 on the Amritsar–Delhi route were also delayed.

  • The Amritsar–Srinagar service (6E6164) could not take off, forcing many passengers to arrange alternative travel.

  • The Amritsar–Pune flight (6E6129) scheduled for 11:50 pm eventually departed around 4:56 am due to heavy congestion.

Airport authorities have yet to issue detailed statements, but initial reports indicate the delays stemmed from a systems malfunction that affected check-in and departure processes.

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 05:47 PM (IST)
