Drunk ASI Runs Over Family In Madhya Pradesh, Leaving One Dead & Four Injured

A late-night crash on Neemuch–Jawad road in Madhya Pradesh has left one person dead and four others seriously injured, triggering widespread outrage after eyewitnesses alleged that the driver — an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) — was intoxicated. The accident occurred near Bharbhadiya village on Friday night when a car driven by ASI Manoj Yadav allegedly ploughed into multiple motorcycles.

The deceased, Dashrath (42), a teacher at Gyanodya ITI College and resident of Jawad, was returning home with his family after shopping for vegetables when tragedy struck. He died on the spot, while his wife Lalita Bai (35), son Harshit (10), and daughter Jaya (6) sustained critical injuries and were rushed to the district hospital before being referred to a higher medical facility. Another victim, Bhopal (44), from Athana, was also hospitalised.

Locals said the ASI appeared heavily drunk at the time of the crash. The collision’s impact was so severe that villagers had to pull the injured out of mangled vehicles. Angered by the incident, residents blocked the road demanding immediate arrest and dismissal of the officer. Senior officials from Neemuch police arrived at the spot to pacify the protesters.

Following public outrage, Neemuch Superintendent of Police suspended ASI Yadav and ordered a departmental inquiry. A case has been registered under charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence.

This tragedy is the latest in a string of shocking road accidents involving law enforcement personnel in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier this week:

In Bhopal, an allegedly inebriated Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan, Deepak alias Rajendra Singh, rammed his car into four pedestrians near the railway station before being restrained by bystanders.

In Indore’s Raoji Bazaar, three uniformed policemen reportedly under the influence hit two women outside a pharmacy and fled, injuring several others during their escape.



