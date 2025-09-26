Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga Puja 2025: Alipore Sarbojanin's 'Cha-Paan-Utor' Pandal Celebrates Bengal's Tea Legacy — WATCH

Step inside Kolkata’s Cha-Paan-Utor Durga Puja pandal, where history, art, and tea culture blend in a stunning celebration of Bengal’s eternal chai tradition.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 12:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata’s Durga Puja 2025 is turning heads with the spectacular Alipore Sarbojanin pandal, “Cha-Paan-Utor,” a theme that celebrates Bengal’s eternal bond with tea. Designed by the visionary Anirban Das, the pandal delves deep into tea’s journey, from its origins in China and colonial trade to wartime stories and plantation labour struggles. More than a festive display, it’s an immersive experience blending art, history, and culture, making it one of the most talked-about Puja installations this year. Visitors can explore stunning murals, live performances, and a one-of-a-kind Maa Durga idol that embodies the spirit of tea and tradition.

ALSO READ: Durga Puja 2025: Dum Dum Park Bharatchakra’s ‘Tanmatra Aura’ Pandal Mesmerises Devotees — WATCH VIDEO

The Cha-Paan-Utor theme dives deep into the historic significance of tea. Murals depict the Royal Air Force dropping tea canisters for soldiers during WWII, while other artworks highlight plantation labourers and colonial trade. Visitors encounter live performances bringing historical episodes to life, turning the pandal into a living, breathing museum of Bengal's tea culture. From vibrant murals to intricate paintings referencing cinema and daily life, each corner of the pandal offers a story. This where art, storytelling, and history converge, giving festivalgoers a truly immersive experience.

Art, Innovation, And The Iconic Maa Durga Idol

The pandal itself is an architectural marvel that combines engineering brilliance with Anirban Das' artistic vision. Vibrant colours, intricate murals, and thematic installations captivate visitors at every turn. A showstopper is the uniquely crafted props enhance the aesthetic appeal.

Every detail of this trending Durga Puja 2025 Pandal in Kolkata invites visitors to explore Bengal's tea story while celebrating the divine presence of Maa Durga. “Cha-Paan-Utor” an unmissable cultural spectacle in Kolkata this season.

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 12:30 PM (IST)
Trending Durga Puja 2025 Kolkata Durga Puja 2025 Cha-Paan-Utor Durga Puja
