Pregnant Before Day 1 At Work: Big 4 Hire’s Story Resonates With Netizens

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fresh MBA grad joins Big 4, expecting first child.

Concerns about job location and workplace bias arise.

Reddit users share advice on policies and flexibility.

For many fresh MBA graduates, landing a role at a Big 4 firm is a milestone moment. For one expecting mother, however, that achievement has come with a mix of excitement and anxiety, and a candid Reddit post that has struck a chord with many online.

Posting on the IndianWorkplace subreddit, the woman shared that she is set to join a Big 4 firm as a campus hire while also expecting her first child, due around late December 2026 or early January 2027.

While she described the pregnancy as a “miracle” given her medical condition, she admitted feeling “scared” about navigating the early months of her corporate career alongside motherhood.

Her biggest concerns? Uncertainty over job location and the possibility of bias at the workplace.

She has already informed her placement officer and HR about her situation, hoping for clarity and support before joining.

The Location Dilemma and Workplace Anxiety

A key source of stress is the unknown job location, which could potentially require her to move away from family support during pregnancy.

She said she would prefer to stay close to home rather than relocate while expecting, adding that she plans to go on maternity leave around late November or early December and return to work by March or April.

Despite having a strong support system at home, including help from her mother-in-law, she remains concerned about how her pregnancy may be perceived at work.

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What Did Reddit Have To Say?

The post quickly drew responses from other professionals, many of whom offered reassurance while also acknowledging potential challenges.

One user congratulated the couple and pointed out that while workplace bias can exist, personal milestones like having a child are “far far bigger than any combination of jobs.”

Another commenter emphasised the importance of the immediate work environment, noting that “your manager matters more than what culture and environment you hear of,” while also cautioning that early disclosure of maternity leave plans could be tricky.

Big 4 Culture: Policies vs Ground Reality

Several users with experience in Big 4 firms shared a more optimistic view, highlighting that these organisations typically have structured maternity policies.

An ex-employee noted that informing the company in advance could actually help teams plan better, adding that large firms are often flexible when it comes to location preferences for expecting mothers.

However, the same user advised caution, suggesting that any concerns or interactions should be documented formally. “Any kind of discrimination during pregnancy, even perceived, is a very serious thing in Big4s,” the user said.

A Broader Reflection on Workplace Support

Others echoed that while policies may be strong on paper, experiences can vary depending on teams and managers. One commenter recalled colleagues taking parental leave soon after joining, indicating that such situations are not unheard of.

At the same time, users encouraged the expecting mother to prioritise her well-being and focus on the upcoming life change rather than overthinking workplace scenarios.

Balancing Ambition and Parenthood

The discussion highlights a broader reality faced by many young women, balancing early career ambitions with major personal milestones.

While corporate policies around parental leave have evolved, concerns around bias, flexibility and workplace culture continue to shape employee experiences.

For this soon-to-be mother, the journey ahead is not just about starting a new job, but also about navigating one of life’s most significant transitions, with cautious optimism and a strong support system in place.