Personal Finance: 7 Crucial Tax Rules For Equity, Gold And Property Investors

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Capital gains tax varies significantly across asset classes.

LTCG for most assets is 12.5%; short-term gains vary.

Debt funds, gold, real estate face distinct tax rules.

A Rs 1 lakh gain from equity Mutual Funds does not attract the same Tax as a Rs 1 lakh profit from gold or Real Estate.

While Budget 2024 simplified the capital gains tax structure for many asset classes, the actual tax liability still depends on factors such as asset type, holding period and purchase date.

For retail investors building a multi-asset portfolio, understanding these rules is important because post-tax returns can vary significantly.

The difference between a 12.5 per cent capital gains tax and a slab-rate tax can have a major impact on the final amount received after selling an investment.

Budget 2024 moved several asset classes towards a simplified capital gains framework.

Long-term capital gains (LTCG) on most assets, excluding certain Debt Funds, are now taxed at 12.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, short-term capital gains (STCG) on securities where Securities Transaction Tax (STT) is applicable, such as listed equity shares and equity mutual funds, are taxed at 20 per cent.

However, assets such as gold, real estate and international funds continue to follow different rules for short-term gains, with profits taxed according to the investor’s income tax slab rate.

For equity mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and listed stocks, the long-term holding period is more than 12 months.

Short-term gains are taxed at 20 per cent, while long-term gains are taxed at 12.5 per cent on gains exceeding Rs 1.25 lakh in a financial year.

Gold ETFs also qualify for long-term capital gains if held for more than 12 months and attract a 12.5 per cent LTCG tax.

However, short-term gains from gold ETFs are taxed as per the investor’s slab rate.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) follow equity-like taxation rules, with a holding period of more than 12 months for LTCG.

Long-term gains are taxed at 12.5 per cent, while short-term gains attract a 20 per cent tax.

Listed bonds held for more than 12 months are considered long-term investments and are taxed at 12.5 per cent.

Short-term gains are taxed according to the investor’s slab rate.

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Debt mutual funds have seen one of the biggest changes after 1 April 2023.

Debt funds purchased after this date no longer receive indexation benefits, and all gains are taxed according to the investor’s slab rate, regardless of the holding period.

Debt funds bought before 1 April 2023 continue to follow earlier rules, with long-term gains after 24 months taxed at 12.5 per cent.

Gold mutual funds, physical gold, overseas mutual funds, fund of funds (FoFs), foreign equity and international ETFs have a long-term holding period of more than 24 months.

Long-term gains from these assets are taxed at 12.5 per cent, while short-term gains are taxed as per the slab rate. Real estate taxation has a special transition rule.

Properties purchased before 23 July 2024 offer investors a choice between 12.5 per cent tax without indexation or 20 per cent tax with indexation, whichever results in lower tax liability.

However, properties purchased after 23 July 2024 are taxed at a flat 12.5 per cent LTCG rate without indexation benefits.

For example, if an investor books a Rs 5 lakh gain from a Large-Cap equity mutual fund after holding it for 14 months, the first Rs 1.25 lakh gain is exempt.

The remaining Rs 3.75 lakh is taxed at 12.5 per cent, resulting in a tax liability of around Rs 46,875 before cess.

In comparison, a Rs 5 lakh gain from physical gold sold within 20 months would be treated as a short-term gain and added to taxable income.

For investors in the highest tax bracket, the tax outgo could reach 30 per cent, making it significantly higher than equity taxation.

The removal of indexation benefits for new debt mutual funds has also changed investment decisions for conservative investors.

Since gains are taxed at slab rates, many investors have started comparing debt funds with fixed deposits and other fixed-income options based on post-tax returns rather than only pre-tax yields.

Investors should also consider taxation while comparing different asset classes.

A REIT generating 7 per cent annual returns and a fixed deposit offering 7.5 per cent returns may appear similar before tax, but the final returns can differ significantly because fixed deposit interest is taxed every year at slab rates, while REIT capital appreciation may receive more favourable long-term taxation.

For investors, holding period has become one of the most important factors in managing tax liability.

Crossing the 12-month threshold for equity investments and the 24-month threshold for gold, real estate and other assets can convert a slab-rate tax liability into a lower 12.5 per cent long-term capital gains tax.

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Before selling any investment, investors should check the purchase date, holding period and applicable tax rules.

A small delay in selling can sometimes result in meaningful tax savings without changing the underlying investment strategy.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.