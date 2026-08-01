The EBP Programme protected consumers from sharp fuel price spikes. It saved nearly Rs 30 per litre on petrol, keeping prices lower during volatility.
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Petrol Could Have Hit Rs 125/Litre During Iran Conflict Without Ethanol Blending: Centre
The Centre defended ethanol blending, saying it kept petrol at Rs 94.77 instead of a projected Rs 125/litre during the Iran conflict, while rejecting claims of foodgrain diversion and subsidy misuse.
- Centre defended ethanol program, reducing India's oil imports.
- Blending saved consumers money during global oil price volatility.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did the EBP Programme protect consumers from high fuel prices?
How does the EBP Programme ensure food security?
The programme uses only certified surplus, damaged, or unfit foodgrain. This ensures no diversion before meeting public distribution and buffer stock obligations.
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