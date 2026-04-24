Big Salary Jump Proposal: BPMS Seeks Rs 72,000 Minimum Pay Under 8th Pay Commission

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BPMS proposed raising minimum pay to Rs 72,000, linking it to income growth.

The union seeks a fitment factor of 4 and a 6% annual increment.

BPMS recommends expanding the 'family unit' definition for pay calculations.

The Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS) has submitted a detailed memorandum to the 8th Pay Commission, proposing wide-ranging changes to salary structures, allowances, and payment systems.

Rs 72,000 Minimum Pay At The Core

At the centre of the proposal is a demand to raise the minimum pay to Rs 72,000 per month.

The union argues that this level would balance economic realities, employee needs, and fiscal discipline, while ensuring a dignified standard of living for entry-level employees.

It has also suggested linking minimum wages to per capita income growth to create a more transparent and rational mechanism for future revisions.

Data Cited To Justify Demand

To support its case, BPMS cited data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), noting that per capita net national income rose from Rs 1,03,219 in 2016-17 to Rs 1,92,774 in 2024-25, an increase of 86.76%.

The union maintains that this growth justifies a substantial upward revision in government pay.

Fitment Factor And Increment Changes Proposed

BPMS has proposed a fitment factor of 4, compared to the current system based on a minimum pay of ₹18,000. The move is intended to account for inflation, dearness allowance (DA), and income growth while maintaining uniformity across pay levels.

The union has also called for doubling the annual increment rate from 3% to 6%, arguing that increments are essential for real income growth despite DA adjustments.

Revision Of ‘Family Unit’ Concept

Another key recommendation is to expand the ‘family unit’ used in pay calculations from three to five members.

According to BPMS, this would better reflect employees’ financial responsibilities towards parents, spouses, and children.

Key Proposals At A Glance

Minimum Pay: Rs 18,000 → Rs 72,000

Fitment Factor: ~2.57 → 4.00

Annual Increment: 3% → 6%

Family Unit Size: 3 → 5 members

Basis for Pay Revision: Link to per capita income

The union said these changes aim to create a fair, transparent, and sustainable pay structure while balancing employee welfare and fiscal discipline.

About The 8th Pay Commission

The Government of India announced the 8th Pay Commission on January 17, 2025. Typically constituted every 10 years, the commission is tasked with recommending changes to salaries, pensions, and allowances.

The Union Cabinet approved its Terms of Reference on October 28, 2025. The commission comprises a chairperson, a part-time member, and a member-secretary, with Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai currently serving as chairperson.

Deadline For Submissions

The commission has set April 30, 2026, as the deadline for submitting memoranda. It will review inputs from stakeholders before finalising its recommendations, with a mandate to submit its report within 18 months of its constitution.