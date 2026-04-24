BPMS proposes raising the minimum pay to Rs 72,000 per month. They also suggest linking minimum wages to per capita income growth for future revisions.
Big Salary Jump Proposal: BPMS Seeks Rs 72,000 Minimum Pay Under 8th Pay Commission
It has also suggested linking minimum wages to per capita income growth to create a more transparent and rational mechanism for any future revisions.
- BPMS proposed raising minimum pay to Rs 72,000, linking it to income growth.
- The union seeks a fitment factor of 4 and a 6% annual increment.
- BPMS recommends expanding the 'family unit' definition for pay calculations.
The Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS) has submitted a detailed memorandum to the 8th Pay Commission, proposing wide-ranging changes to salary structures, allowances, and payment systems.
Rs 72,000 Minimum Pay At The Core
At the centre of the proposal is a demand to raise the minimum pay to Rs 72,000 per month.
The union argues that this level would balance economic realities, employee needs, and fiscal discipline, while ensuring a dignified standard of living for entry-level employees.
It has also suggested linking minimum wages to per capita income growth to create a more transparent and rational mechanism for future revisions.
Data Cited To Justify Demand
To support its case, BPMS cited data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), noting that per capita net national income rose from Rs 1,03,219 in 2016-17 to Rs 1,92,774 in 2024-25, an increase of 86.76%.
The union maintains that this growth justifies a substantial upward revision in government pay.
Fitment Factor And Increment Changes Proposed
BPMS has proposed a fitment factor of 4, compared to the current system based on a minimum pay of ₹18,000. The move is intended to account for inflation, dearness allowance (DA), and income growth while maintaining uniformity across pay levels.
The union has also called for doubling the annual increment rate from 3% to 6%, arguing that increments are essential for real income growth despite DA adjustments.
Revision Of ‘Family Unit’ Concept
Another key recommendation is to expand the ‘family unit’ used in pay calculations from three to five members.
According to BPMS, this would better reflect employees’ financial responsibilities towards parents, spouses, and children.
Key Proposals At A Glance
- Minimum Pay: Rs 18,000 → Rs 72,000
- Fitment Factor: ~2.57 → 4.00
- Annual Increment: 3% → 6%
- Family Unit Size: 3 → 5 members
- Basis for Pay Revision: Link to per capita income
The union said these changes aim to create a fair, transparent, and sustainable pay structure while balancing employee welfare and fiscal discipline.
About The 8th Pay Commission
The Government of India announced the 8th Pay Commission on January 17, 2025. Typically constituted every 10 years, the commission is tasked with recommending changes to salaries, pensions, and allowances.
The Union Cabinet approved its Terms of Reference on October 28, 2025. The commission comprises a chairperson, a part-time member, and a member-secretary, with Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai currently serving as chairperson.
Deadline For Submissions
The commission has set April 30, 2026, as the deadline for submitting memoranda. It will review inputs from stakeholders before finalising its recommendations, with a mandate to submit its report within 18 months of its constitution.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main proposal from the Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS) for the 8th Pay Commission?
What changes are proposed for the fitment factor and annual increments?
BPMS recommends a fitment factor of 4.00, up from the current approximate 2.57. They also propose doubling the annual increment rate from 3% to 6%.
How does BPMS suggest revising the 'family unit' concept?
BPMS wants to expand the 'family unit' size for pay calculations from three to five members. This change aims to better reflect employees' financial responsibilities.
What data does BPMS cite to justify their pay revision demands?
BPMS cites data showing per capita net national income rose from Rs 1,03,219 in 2016-17 to Rs 1,92,774 in 2024-25. This 86.76% increase supports their call for higher government pay.