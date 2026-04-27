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- Gold and silver prices rose, recovering from recent declines.
- Investors watch global cues like US-Iran talks impacting commodities.
- Central bank policies and US economic data influence market sentiment.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Monday, rebounding after last week’s sharp correction, as investors cautiously re-entered the bullion market while keeping a close watch on global cues.
The uptick comes despite expectations of near-term volatility, with analysts flagging that bullion could face intermittent selling pressure in the holiday-shortened week. Domestic commodity markets will remain shut on Friday due to Maharashtra Day.
Market participants are closely tracking developments around US-Iran peace talks, which could influence crude oil prices and, in turn, the broader commodity landscape. According to Pranav Mer, Vice President, EBG - Commodity & Currency Research at JM Financial Services Ltd, progress in these discussions will be a key driver for gold and silver in the coming sessions.
Global Cues and Fed Policy in Focus
Investors are also eyeing a busy global macro calendar, including policy decisions from the US Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, Bank of England and the European Central Bank. Key US economic indicators, such as housing data, Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation, consumer confidence and factory activity, are expected to shape sentiment.
Analysts noted that the April 29 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting will be closely watched as it marks the final policy review chaired by Jerome Powell, adding significance to the outcome and commentary.
Last week, bullion witnessed sharp declines. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures dropped Rs 1,910, or 1.23 per cent, to end at Rs 1.54 lakh per 10 grams, while silver fell Rs 12,506, or 4.9 per cent, to settle at Rs 2.44 lakh per kg.
Analysts said last week’s decline was driven by profit booking after a strong 10-12 per cent rally over the previous four weeks, along with a firm US dollar and elevated Treasury yields. Strong US economic data, including retail sales, jobless claims and consumer sentiment, further supported the greenback, limiting gains in precious metals.
At the same time, crude oil prices surged above $100 per barrel amid tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, adding to inflation concerns.
Despite the correction, a weaker rupee, which fell around 1.4 per cent last week, helped cushion downside in domestic gold prices.
Looking ahead, analysts expect gold to find support at lower levels, though it may remain sensitive to movements in the US dollar and geopolitical developments. Silver, given its dual role as both a precious and industrial metal, could continue to witness higher volatility.
Any escalation in West Asia tensions or dovish signals from central banks may revive buying interest in bullion, keeping prices supported in the near term.
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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On April 27
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,457
22 Karat- 14,170
18 Karat- 11,587
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,524
22 Karat- 14,230
18 Karat- 11,870
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,442
22 Karat- 14,155
18 Karat- 11,582
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,442
22 Karat- 14,155
18 Karat- 11,582
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,442
22 Karat- 14,155
18 Karat- 11,582
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,442
22 Karat- 14,155
18 Karat- 11,582
Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|15,442
|14,155
|11,582
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|15,447
|14,160
|11,587
|Gold Rate in Indore
|15,447
|14,160
|11,587
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|15,457
|14,170
|11,587
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|15,524
|14,230
|11,870
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|15,442
|14,155
|11,582
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|15,442
|14,155
|11,582
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|15,457
|14,170
|11,587
|Gold Rate in Salem
|15,524
|14,230
|11,870
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|15,442
|14,155
|11,582
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|15,442
|14,155
|11,582
|Gold Rate in Patna
|15,447
|14,160
|11,587
To check Silver price in India today, click here.
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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On April 27
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|260
|260,000
To check Gold price in India today, click here.
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