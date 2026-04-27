Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver prices rose, recovering from recent declines.

Investors watch global cues like US-Iran talks impacting commodities.

Central bank policies and US economic data influence market sentiment.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Monday, rebounding after last week’s sharp correction, as investors cautiously re-entered the bullion market while keeping a close watch on global cues.

The uptick comes despite expectations of near-term volatility, with analysts flagging that bullion could face intermittent selling pressure in the holiday-shortened week. Domestic commodity markets will remain shut on Friday due to Maharashtra Day.

Market participants are closely tracking developments around US-Iran peace talks, which could influence crude oil prices and, in turn, the broader commodity landscape. According to Pranav Mer, Vice President, EBG - Commodity & Currency Research at JM Financial Services Ltd, progress in these discussions will be a key driver for gold and silver in the coming sessions.

Global Cues and Fed Policy in Focus

Investors are also eyeing a busy global macro calendar, including policy decisions from the US Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, Bank of England and the European Central Bank. Key US economic indicators, such as housing data, Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation, consumer confidence and factory activity, are expected to shape sentiment.

Analysts noted that the April 29 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting will be closely watched as it marks the final policy review chaired by Jerome Powell, adding significance to the outcome and commentary.

Last week, bullion witnessed sharp declines. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures dropped Rs 1,910, or 1.23 per cent, to end at Rs 1.54 lakh per 10 grams, while silver fell Rs 12,506, or 4.9 per cent, to settle at Rs 2.44 lakh per kg.

Analysts said last week’s decline was driven by profit booking after a strong 10-12 per cent rally over the previous four weeks, along with a firm US dollar and elevated Treasury yields. Strong US economic data, including retail sales, jobless claims and consumer sentiment, further supported the greenback, limiting gains in precious metals.

At the same time, crude oil prices surged above $100 per barrel amid tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, adding to inflation concerns.

Despite the correction, a weaker rupee, which fell around 1.4 per cent last week, helped cushion downside in domestic gold prices.

Looking ahead, analysts expect gold to find support at lower levels, though it may remain sensitive to movements in the US dollar and geopolitical developments. Silver, given its dual role as both a precious and industrial metal, could continue to witness higher volatility.

Any escalation in West Asia tensions or dovish signals from central banks may revive buying interest in bullion, keeping prices supported in the near term.

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