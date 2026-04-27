Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (April 27): Prices Climb, Check Current Rates Across Major Cities In India

Gold Silver Rate Today (April 27): Prices Climb, Check Current Rates Across Major Cities In India

Gold Silver Rate Today Live Updates: Get the updated prices across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 12:41 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices rose, recovering from recent declines.
  • Investors watch global cues like US-Iran talks impacting commodities.
  • Central bank policies and US economic data influence market sentiment.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Monday, rebounding after last week’s sharp correction, as investors cautiously re-entered the bullion market while keeping a close watch on global cues.

The uptick comes despite expectations of near-term volatility, with analysts flagging that bullion could face intermittent selling pressure in the holiday-shortened week. Domestic commodity markets will remain shut on Friday due to Maharashtra Day.

Market participants are closely tracking developments around US-Iran peace talks, which could influence crude oil prices and, in turn, the broader commodity landscape. According to Pranav Mer, Vice President, EBG - Commodity & Currency Research at JM Financial Services Ltd, progress in these discussions will be a key driver for gold and silver in the coming sessions.

Global Cues and Fed Policy in Focus

Investors are also eyeing a busy global macro calendar, including policy decisions from the US Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, Bank of England and the European Central Bank. Key US economic indicators, such as housing data, Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation, consumer confidence and factory activity, are expected to shape sentiment.

Analysts noted that the April 29 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting will be closely watched as it marks the final policy review chaired by Jerome Powell, adding significance to the outcome and commentary.

Last week, bullion witnessed sharp declines. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures dropped Rs 1,910, or 1.23 per cent, to end at Rs 1.54 lakh per 10 grams, while silver fell Rs 12,506, or 4.9 per cent, to settle at Rs 2.44 lakh per kg.

Analysts said last week’s decline was driven by profit booking after a strong 10-12 per cent rally over the previous four weeks, along with a firm US dollar and elevated Treasury yields. Strong US economic data, including retail sales, jobless claims and consumer sentiment, further supported the greenback, limiting gains in precious metals.

At the same time, crude oil prices surged above $100 per barrel amid tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, adding to inflation concerns.

Despite the correction, a weaker rupee, which fell around 1.4 per cent last week, helped cushion downside in domestic gold prices.

Looking ahead, analysts expect gold to find support at lower levels, though it may remain sensitive to movements in the US dollar and geopolitical developments. Silver, given its dual role as both a precious and industrial metal, could continue to witness higher volatility.

Any escalation in West Asia tensions or dovish signals from central banks may revive buying interest in bullion, keeping prices supported in the near term.

Also Read : Big Salary Jump Proposal: BPMS Seeks Rs 72,000 Minimum Pay Under 8th Pay Commission

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On April 27

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,457

22 Karat- 14,170

18 Karat- 11,587

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,524

22 Karat- 14,230

18 Karat- 11,870

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,442

22 Karat- 14,155

18 Karat- 11,582

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,442

22 Karat- 14,155

18 Karat- 11,582

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,442

22 Karat- 14,155

18 Karat- 11,582

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,442

22 Karat- 14,155

18 Karat- 11,582

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,442 14,155 11,582
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,447 14,160 11,587
Gold Rate in Indore 15,447 14,160 11,587
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,457 14,170 11,587
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,524 14,230 11,870
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,442 14,155 11,582
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,442 14,155 11,582
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,457 14,170 11,587
Gold Rate in Salem 15,524 14,230 11,870
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,442 14,155 11,582
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,442 14,155 11,582
Gold Rate in Patna 15,447 14,160 11,587

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

Also Read : Are Co-Branded Credit Cards Changing How You Spend?

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On April 27

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Indore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Salem 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Patna 260 260,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver prices increase on Monday?

Gold and silver prices rebounded on Monday as investors cautiously re-entered the market, reacting to global cues and anticipating near-term volatility.

What global factors are influencing gold and silver prices?

US-Iran peace talks, central bank policy decisions, and key US economic indicators like inflation and factory activity are closely watched by market participants.

What caused the sharp decline in bullion prices last week?

Last week's decline was due to profit booking after a recent rally, a firm US dollar, higher Treasury yields, and strong US economic data.

How does the US Federal Reserve policy impact gold and silver?

The US Federal Reserve's policy decisions and commentary are closely monitored as they can influence economic sentiment and, consequently, precious metal prices.

Are there any specific Indian holidays affecting commodity markets?

Yes, domestic commodity markets will be closed on Friday due to Maharashtra Day.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 27 Apr 2026 12:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Old Price Today 10 April 2026 Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Fall Today Reasons City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi Gold Price Today 17 April 2026 Gold Price Today 27 April 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
Gold Silver Rate Today (April 27): Prices Climb, Check Current Rates Across Major Cities In India
Gold Silver Rate Today (April 27): Prices Climb, Check Current Rates Across Major Cities In India
Personal Finance
Are Co-Branded Credit Cards Changing How You Spend?
Are Co-Branded Credit Cards Changing How You Spend?
Personal Finance
Big Salary Jump Proposal: BPMS Seeks Rs 72,000 Minimum Pay Under 8th Pay Commission
Big Salary Jump Proposal: BPMS Seeks Rs 72,000 Minimum Pay Under 8th Pay Commission
Personal Finance
Gold Silver Rate Today (April 24): Check Current Rates Across Major Cities In India
Gold Silver Rate Today (April 24): Check Current Rates Across Major Cities In India
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Mitali Bag convoy attacked in Hooghly ahead of Bengal phase 2 voting
Breaking News: Hooghly clash, Jatgadal violence & arrests as Bengal poll tension escalates
Breaking News: Amit Shah holds Behala roadshow, promises UCC if BJP wins Bengal
Breaking News: Narendra Modi targets TMC in Barrackpore rally ahead of phase 2 voting
Breaking News: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah lead Bengal push before phase 2 polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget