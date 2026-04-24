Are Co-Branded Credit Cards Changing How You Spend?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Co-branded credit cards partner banks with brands for targeted rewards.

Digital spending growth drives co-branded card popularity, especially among youth.

Cards can influence spending, but overspending for rewards reduces benefits.

Credit cards aren’t just a payment tool. They are slowly becoming a part of how you choose to spend. In a digital-first environment, co-branded credit cards are gaining attention. These cards are built through partnerships between banks and brands and are designed to match your lifestyle. As spending habits evolve, it is worth asking a simple question. Are these cards shaping your spending choices more than you realise?

What Are Co-Branded Credit Cards?

A co-branded credit card is issued through a partnership between a bank and a brand. This could be an airline, an e-commerce platform, or a retail chain. The concept is to earn higher rewards when you spend within that brand’s ecosystem.

If you regularly shop on a specific platform or travel with a certain airline, these cards offer targeted benefits. This may include cashback, reward points, or discounts. Unlike regular cards, the value here depends on how closely your spending matches the

partner brand.

They Are Gaining Traction Now

The rise of digital spending has driven this trend. Online shopping, subscriptions, and app-based services are now part of daily life, making co-branded cards a natural fit. These cards account for a growing share of new issuances in India, with younger users leading the shift. Their platform-based spending makes tailored rewards more appealing, while brands use these cards to build loyalty and drive repeat usage.

How They Influence Your Spending Behaviour

Co-branded cards can quietly shape how you spend. When rewards are higher on certain platforms, you as a user tend to choose them more often. Over time, this can influence your overall buying behaviour.

If your spending is already focused in certain areas, these cards can help you get more value. But it is important to be aware. Spending more just to earn rewards can reduce the actual benefit.

Benefits To Consider

The main advantage is targeted rewards, helping you earn more on your regular spending. Many cards also offer welcome benefits, milestone rewards, or exclusive access. As frequent users of a platform, this can add real value. Another advantage is convenience, as most cards are integrated with apps and wallets, making usage simpler.

Risks And Limitations

Despite the benefits, there are some limits to keep in mind. Rewards are often restricted to specific categories. Outside the partner ecosystem, the value may be lower. There is also the risk of overdependence. If your spending becomes too focused on one platform, you may lose flexibility. Most importantly, interest costs can outweigh rewards if you carry forward balances.

The key here is alignment. Choose a co-branded card only if it matches your spending habits and avoid changing behaviour just for rewards. Compare features like rewards, fees, and conditions before deciding. In some cases, pairing it with a general-purpose

card can offer better balance.

Co-branded credit cards reflect a larger shift in how financial products are designed.

They are becoming more personalised and closely linked to your lifestyle. For you, this means more choice, but also more responsibility. Used wisely, these cards can add value. But they work best when they support your spending, not influence it.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, . This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)