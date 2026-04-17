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HomeBusinessOil Prices Fall Below $100 After Weeks Of Surge On US-Iran Talks Hopes

Oil Prices Fall Below $100 After Weeks Of Surge On US-Iran Talks Hopes

Oil prices edged lower after weeks of sharp gains as signs of easing tensions in West Asia, including a ceasefire and possible US-Iran talks, raised hopes of a recovery in disrupted global supply.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Oil prices declined amid hopes of easing tensions.
  • Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon offers relief.
  • US suggests potential for talks with Iran.

Global oil prices edged lower on Friday as signs of easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia lifted hopes of a potential recovery in disrupted energy supplies. The decline follows developments indicating a possible diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and Iran, alongside a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

The movement in crude prices marks a shift in market sentiment after weeks of volatility driven by conflict and supply disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil Prices Retreat From Recent Highs

In early trade, Brent crude futures fell by $1.34, or 1.35 per cent, to $98.05 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined by $1.65, or 1.74 per cent, to $93.40 per barrel, reported Reuters.

The drop trims gains from the previous session and reflects cautious optimism among investors that supply constraints could ease if diplomatic efforts progress.

Despite the decline, oil prices remain elevated, hovering in the $90 range through the week after a sharp rally in recent months.

Ceasefire Signals Temporary Relief

A key factor influencing market sentiment has been the implementation of a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. The pause in hostilities has raised expectations that broader regional tensions could ease, potentially reducing risks to energy infrastructure and trade routes.

The Israel-Lebanon conflict had emerged as a significant obstacle to wider peace negotiations involving Iran, adding to instability in the region.

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Trump Signals Possible Talks With Iran

Adding to the optimism, US President Donald Trump indicated that Washington and Tehran could engage in talks over the weekend.

"We're going to see what happens. But I think we're very close to making a deal with Iran," Trump said, according to Reuters.

The statement suggests a possible shift towards diplomacy after weeks of military escalation, which had significantly disrupted global oil flows.

Trump also indicated that Iran may be willing to commit to not developing nuclear weapons for more than 20 years, addressing a key sticking point in negotiations.

Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Remains Key Concern

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route, has remained closed for nearly seven weeks amid the conflict, severely affecting supply.

According to ING analysts, around 13 million barrels per day of oil flows have been disrupted due to the closure, highlighting the scale of the impact on global energy markets.

The Strait typically handles a significant share of global crude shipments, making any disruption a major concern for importing nations.

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Oil Rally Begins To Cool

Oil prices had surged sharply in March, rising by nearly 50 per cent in what was described as a record rally. The spike was driven by fears of prolonged supply disruptions and escalating geopolitical risks.

However, prices have recently retreated from peaks above $100 per barrel, suggesting that markets are beginning to factor in the possibility of de-escalation.

Even so, the current price range remains significantly higher than pre-conflict levels, indicating that uncertainty continues to linger.

Shift Towards Interim Deal

Negotiations between the United States and Iran appear to be moving towards a more limited outcome rather than a comprehensive peace agreement.

According to Iranian sources cited by Reuters, both sides are now exploring a temporary memorandum aimed at preventing further escalation, rather than pursuing a full-scale resolution immediately.

This pragmatic approach reflects the complexities involved in resolving long-standing geopolitical disputes, while still offering a pathway to stabilise the situation.

What This Means For Global Markets

The easing of oil prices could provide some relief to global markets, particularly for countries heavily dependent on energy imports.

Lower crude prices can help reduce inflationary pressures, ease input costs for industries and improve overall market sentiment.

However, analysts caution that the situation remains fluid, with any breakdown in talks or escalation in conflict likely to trigger renewed volatility.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did global oil prices edge lower on Friday?

Global oil prices declined due to signs of easing geopolitical tensions, specifically a potential diplomatic breakthrough between the US and Iran, and a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. This eased concerns about disrupted energy supplies.

What impact has the Strait of Hormuz closure had on oil supplies?

The Strait of Hormuz has been closed for nearly seven weeks, disrupting approximately 13 million barrels of oil per day. This closure has significantly affected global energy markets.

What is the current status of talks between the US and Iran?

US President Donald Trump indicated that talks with Iran might happen soon and suggested they were close to a deal. Both sides appear to be exploring a temporary memorandum to prevent further escalation.

What was the reason for the sharp surge in oil prices in March?

Oil prices surged sharply in March, rising by nearly 50%, due to fears of prolonged supply disruptions and escalating geopolitical risks.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Oil Prices Oil US Iran Talks Hormuz Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Israel Lebanon Ceasefire
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