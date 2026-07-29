Mark Zuckerberg Says AI Must Empower Everyone, Makes Case for 'Personal Superintelligence'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Zuckerberg argues AI superintelligence should empower individuals, not few.

He refutes AI

Broad AI access fosters innovation, creates jobs, lowers entrepreneurship.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has outlined his vision for the future of artificial intelligence, arguing that access to superintelligence should not remain concentrated in the hands of a few governments or technology companies. In an opinion piece published in The Wall Street Journal, Zuckerberg said the next phase of AI development should focus on empowering individuals rather than centralising control, while warning against narratives that portray AI primarily as a threat.

The Meta chief said the biggest question surrounding AI is not whether superintelligence will become a reality, but who will be able to use it. He argued that widespread access to advanced AI systems could unlock innovation, improve healthcare, create businesses and help people pursue their personal and professional goals.

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Zuckerberg Pushes Back Against AI 'Doom' Narrative

Addressing growing concerns over AI safety and job losses, Zuckerberg criticised what he described as overly pessimistic views surrounding the technology.

"It is surprising that the discourse from many of those who are developing artificial intelligence is so filled with doom. I don’t understand why anyone who believes that AI will eliminate most jobs and much of humanity’s relevance would rush to build that future."

He also questioned the idea that AI should be tightly controlled by a handful of organisations, saying history has repeatedly shown that concentrating power rarely produces positive outcomes.

According to Zuckerberg, previous technological revolutions sparked fears of disruption, but ultimately resulted in greater prosperity, improved health and expanded opportunities. He argued that AI could follow a similar path if its benefits are made widely available.

Personal AI Can Drive Innovation, Says Meta CEO

The Meta CEO said AI's long-term value lies not merely in automating repetitive work but in enabling new discoveries and inventions. He believes future AI systems will increasingly assist people in solving complex problems, discovering medicines and creating new products and businesses.

Zuckerberg argued that innovation has historically come from individuals rather than established institutions alone, citing examples of inventors and entrepreneurs who transformed industries with limited resources. He said giving people more powerful AI tools could allow many more individuals to shape the future.

He added that rather than allowing a small group of experts to determine what is best for society, people themselves should decide how AI is used in their lives.

Zuck Calls For Balance Between AI Safety & Open Access

While advocating broader access to advanced AI, Zuckerberg acknowledged that powerful systems also pose genuine risks. He said issues such as cybersecurity require serious attention, but suggested that broader access to technology has historically strengthened security over time.

He also noted that certain risks, including biological threats, would require greater coordination between governments and institutions to ensure responsible deployment of advanced AI models.

On the future of work, Zuckerberg argued that AI should primarily serve as a tool that expands human capabilities instead of replacing workers.

"But if superintelligence is widely distributed, then I believe we will see more jobs in the future, not fewer."

He said wider access to advanced AI could lower barriers to entrepreneurship, making it easier for individuals to launch businesses without significant capital. According to Zuckerberg, this could eventually lead to an economy with more small businesses and greater individual innovation.

Concluding his vision, Zuckerberg described superintelligence as the most significant technological breakthrough of the coming decades and said Meta remains committed to developing AI around the principles of individual empowerment, invention and balanced distribution of power.