Delhi Kanwar Yatra: MCD Orders Crackdown On Unauthorised Meat Shops Along Routes, Near Camps

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MCD ordered closure of unauthorized meat shops along Kanwar routes.

Officials clear encroachments, complete arrangements for 308 camps.

Intensive, three-shift sanitation drives ordered around all Kanwar camps.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has directed its 12 zones to shut unauthorised meat shops and take action against licensed outlets found violating permit conditions along Kanwar Yatra routes and near Kanwar camps, officials said.

The civic body has also ordered officials to complete arrangements ahead of the annual pilgrimage, with 308 Kanwar camps scheduled to operate across the national capital from July 30 to August 11.

The directions were issued in an office memorandum on Monday, with all zonal deputy commissioners instructed to ensure encroachments at identified Kanwar camp sites are removed before the pilgrimage begins.

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MCD Orders Removal Of Encroachments

According to civic officials, the MCD has been tasked with clearing encroachments from designated Kanwar camp sites well ahead of the yatra.

Zonal authorities have already been provided with details of the identified locations. Officials have also been told that additional camps could be permitted if required.

The civic body has stressed that unauthorised or unlicensed meat shops must not operate along the Kanwar Yatra routes or in the vicinity of the camps.

Licensed Meat Shops Also Under Scrutiny

The MCD has also directed its officials to take action against licensed meat shops found breaching the terms and conditions of their permits.

The instructions form part of the civic body’s wider preparations for the pilgrimage, which draws lakhs of devotees, known as Kanwariyas, to the national capital and other parts of the country.

Alongside enforcement measures, the MCD has ordered all 12 zones to conduct intensive sanitation drives at Kanwar camp sites and nearby areas.

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Three-Shift Sanitation Plan For Yatra

The sanitation measures will include deep cleaning, removal of overgrown vegetation and regular garbage collection around the camps and surrounding areas.

Officials said sanitation workers and machinery will be deployed in three shifts to ensure round-the-clock cleanliness throughout the pilgrimage period.

The annual Kanwar Yatra sees lakhs of Kanwariyas travel to collect holy water from the Ganga and later offer it at Shiva temples during the holy month of Shravan.

With 308 camps planned across Delhi between July 30 and August 11, the MCD has directed its zonal authorities to complete civic preparations and enforcement measures before the pilgrimage gets underway.