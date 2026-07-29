India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorld‘Enemies Like India’: Pakistan Defence Minister Defends Force Against PoK Protesters | WATCH

‘Enemies Like India’: Pakistan Defence Minister Defends Force Against PoK Protesters | WATCH

At least 24 civilians have reportedly been killed in firing incidents across Mirpur and Rawalakot over the past 48 hours, taking the reported death toll since June 7 to 98.Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has defended the use of force against protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), saying he considers them “enemies” like India.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan Defence Minister called PoJK protesters
  • Widespread violence in PoJK killed 24 civilians recently.
  • Pakistani Rangers opened fire on protesters in Mirpur, killing five.
  • India condemned Pakistan's

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has defended the use of force against protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), saying he considers those demonstrating in the region to be “enemies” in the same category as India.

“I put the protesters of Azad Kashmir in the same category as India and consider them also as enemies like India,” Asif said, as violence continued to escalate in parts of PoJK.

His remarks came as India accused Pakistan of oppression and brutality against civilians following fresh reports of firing by Pakistani security forces in the disputed region.

The latest violence has been reported from Rawalakot, where people have been protesting over their fundamental rights even as political leaders remain focused on elections.

ALSO READ | PoK Violence Escalates: 24 Protesters Killed In 48 Hours As Firing Grips Mirpur, Rawalakot

24 Civilians Reportedly Killed In 48 Hours

Widespread violence and intense firing involving Pakistani Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) forces have reportedly continued across PoK. At least 24 unarmed civilians were killed in fresh firing incidents in Mirpur and Rawalakot over the past 48 hours, according to the figures provided.

The latest casualties have taken the reported death toll since June 7 to 98.

The violence has also triggered concerns over the treatment of protesters as demonstrations continue across several parts of the region. India has strongly criticised Pakistan over the reported use of force against civilians.

Protesters Came Under Fire In Mirpur

The latest escalation began when a group of around 40 to 50 protesters travelling on motorcycles towards Rawalakot was reportedly moving as part of a larger march towards Muzaffarabad.

When the group reached the Mirpur market area, Pakistani Rangers allegedly opened fire without warning. The protesters reportedly abandoned their motorcycles and fled, but the firing continued.

Three protesters were killed in the initial firing, while eight others sustained critical injuries. Later in the evening, another round of firing allegedly involving Rangers and FC personnel killed two more people in Mirpur.

ALSO READ | PoJK Woman Pleads For India's Help, Alleges Pakistani Forces Are 'Killing Us And Our Children'

India Accuses Pakistan Of ‘Oppression And Brutality’

India on Tuesday issued a fresh statement condemning the reported firing on civilians in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi accused Pakistan of subjecting innocent civilians to “oppression and brutality” and criticised the political process in the region, describing the so-called elections there as a cosmetic exercise.

The Indian response came against the backdrop of continuing unrest and mounting casualties, with protests reportedly driven by demands for fundamental rights.

As the violence intensifies, Asif’s comments have further sharpened the confrontation over Pakistan’s handling of the protests and India’s criticism of Islamabad’s actions in PoK.

Before You Go

Parliament Strategy: Opposition Raises Anti-Defection Law Debate Amid Parliament’s Paper Leak Discussion

Frequently Asked Questions

How does Pakistan's Defence Minister view the protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir?

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif considers the protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) to be

What is the reported death toll from the recent violence in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir?

At least 24 unarmed civilians were reportedly killed in Mirpur and Rawalakot over 48 hours. This brings the total reported death toll since June 7 to 98.

How has India responded to the recent violence in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir?

India has strongly criticized Pakistan, accusing it of

What triggered the latest escalation of violence in Mirpur?

The escalation began when Pakistani Rangers allegedly opened fire without warning on 40-50 protesters moving towards Rawalakot. This incident resulted in immediate fatalities and injuries.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Jul 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Khwaja Asif POK Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Enemies Like India’: Pakistan Defence Minister Defends Force Against PoK Protesters | WATCH
‘Enemies Like India’: Pakistan Defence Minister Defends Force Against PoK Protesters | WATCH
World
PoJK Woman Pleads For India's Help, Alleges Pakistani Forces Are 'Killing Us And Our Children'
PoJK Woman Pleads For India's Help, Alleges Pakistani Forces Are 'Killing Us And Our Children'
World
Green Card Relief For Indians? New US Bill Could Cut 15-Year Wait For H-1B Visa Holders
Green Card Relief For Indians? New US Bill Could Cut 15-Year Wait For H-1B Visa Holders
World
13 Indian Sailors Trapped In Ukraine Port As Drone, Missile Attacks Intensify
13 Indian Sailors Trapped In Ukraine Port As Drone, Missile Attacks Intensify
Advertisement

Videos

Parliament Strategy: Opposition Raises Anti-Defection Law Debate Amid Parliament’s Paper Leak Discussion
Parliament Debate: Government and Opposition Clash Over Youth Issues in Lok Sabha
Parliament Update: Anti-Paper Leak Bill Debate Continues in Parliament Amid Opposition Strategy Meet
Political Clash: Opposition Targets Education Minister Prahlad Joshi Over Remarks in Parliament
Kangana Controversy: Kangana Ranaut Faces Backlash Over ‘Gen Z’ Remarks Amid Student Protest Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget