Defence Minister Khawaja Asif considers the protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) to be
‘Enemies Like India’: Pakistan Defence Minister Defends Force Against PoK Protesters | WATCH
At least 24 civilians have reportedly been killed in firing incidents across Mirpur and Rawalakot over the past 48 hours, taking the reported death toll since June 7 to 98.Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has defended the use of force against protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), saying he considers them “enemies” like India.
- Pakistan Defence Minister called PoJK protesters
- Widespread violence in PoJK killed 24 civilians recently.
- Pakistani Rangers opened fire on protesters in Mirpur, killing five.
- India condemned Pakistan's
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has defended the use of force against protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), saying he considers those demonstrating in the region to be “enemies” in the same category as India.
“I put the protesters of Azad Kashmir in the same category as India and consider them also as enemies like India,” Asif said, as violence continued to escalate in parts of PoJK.
His remarks came as India accused Pakistan of oppression and brutality against civilians following fresh reports of firing by Pakistani security forces in the disputed region.
The latest violence has been reported from Rawalakot, where people have been protesting over their fundamental rights even as political leaders remain focused on elections.
ALSO READ | PoK Violence Escalates: 24 Protesters Killed In 48 Hours As Firing Grips Mirpur, Rawalakot
24 Civilians Reportedly Killed In 48 Hours
Widespread violence and intense firing involving Pakistani Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) forces have reportedly continued across PoK. At least 24 unarmed civilians were killed in fresh firing incidents in Mirpur and Rawalakot over the past 48 hours, according to the figures provided.
The latest casualties have taken the reported death toll since June 7 to 98.
The violence has also triggered concerns over the treatment of protesters as demonstrations continue across several parts of the region. India has strongly criticised Pakistan over the reported use of force against civilians.
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif:— Sohaib Khan (@iamsardarsohaib) July 28, 2026
“I put the protesters of Azad Kashmir in the same category as India and consider them also as enemies like India.”#RightsMovementAJK pic.twitter.com/uJwDTQlJrW
Protesters Came Under Fire In Mirpur
The latest escalation began when a group of around 40 to 50 protesters travelling on motorcycles towards Rawalakot was reportedly moving as part of a larger march towards Muzaffarabad.
When the group reached the Mirpur market area, Pakistani Rangers allegedly opened fire without warning. The protesters reportedly abandoned their motorcycles and fled, but the firing continued.
Three protesters were killed in the initial firing, while eight others sustained critical injuries. Later in the evening, another round of firing allegedly involving Rangers and FC personnel killed two more people in Mirpur.
ALSO READ | PoJK Woman Pleads For India's Help, Alleges Pakistani Forces Are 'Killing Us And Our Children'
India Accuses Pakistan Of ‘Oppression And Brutality’
India on Tuesday issued a fresh statement condemning the reported firing on civilians in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
New Delhi accused Pakistan of subjecting innocent civilians to “oppression and brutality” and criticised the political process in the region, describing the so-called elections there as a cosmetic exercise.
The Indian response came against the backdrop of continuing unrest and mounting casualties, with protests reportedly driven by demands for fundamental rights.
As the violence intensifies, Asif’s comments have further sharpened the confrontation over Pakistan’s handling of the protests and India’s criticism of Islamabad’s actions in PoK.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How does Pakistan's Defence Minister view the protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir?
What is the reported death toll from the recent violence in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir?
At least 24 unarmed civilians were reportedly killed in Mirpur and Rawalakot over 48 hours. This brings the total reported death toll since June 7 to 98.
How has India responded to the recent violence in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir?
India has strongly criticized Pakistan, accusing it of
What triggered the latest escalation of violence in Mirpur?
The escalation began when Pakistani Rangers allegedly opened fire without warning on 40-50 protesters moving towards Rawalakot. This incident resulted in immediate fatalities and injuries.