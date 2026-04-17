Income Tax Calendar FY 2026-27: Your Month-By-Month Deadlines, Filing Dates To Stay Stress-Free

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Financial year begins with TDS certificate issuance by April 14.

First advance tax instalment due by June 15, 15% payment required.

Individuals file ITR-1/ITR-2 by July 31; audits due October 31.

Advance tax paid by March 15; March 31 last tax investment date.

Income Tax Calendar For FY 2026-27: Tracking income tax deadlines in FY 2026-27 is more than just remembering when to file your ITR. The new financial year brings a detailed schedule of TDS deposits, advance tax instalments, compliance filings, and reporting requirements that taxpayers must follow closely to avoid penalties and interest charges.

Here is a simplified, month-wise breakdown of the most important income tax deadlines you need to remember this year.

April To June: Financial Year Begins With Key Compliance Tasks

The financial year opens with multiple reporting and documentation requirements. By April 14, taxpayers must ensure TDS certificates are issued for transactions such as property purchases, rent payments, contractor fees, and virtual digital assets.

By April 30, non-government deductors are required to deposit TDS and TCS collected in March. Individuals eligible for lower or zero TDS can submit Form 15G or 15H. Pension fund investment intimation also falls within this timeline.

May continues with routine compliance. TDS and TCS for April must be deposited by May 7, while employers must issue Form 16 and Form 16A by mid-May. High-value financial transactions must be reported through Form 61A by May 31, along with other disclosures, including Form 61B and Form 10BD.

June introduces the first advance tax deadline. Taxpayers with a liability exceeding Rs 10,000 must pay 15 per cent of their estimated tax by June 15, along with ongoing TDS compliance.

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July To September: ITR Filing And Advance Tax Pressure Builds

July is a crucial month for individual taxpayers. Those not requiring an audit must file ITR-1 or ITR-2 for FY 2025–26 by July 31, along with any pending self-assessment tax.

August brings quarterly TDS return filing for April to June transactions. Taxpayers with business income who are not subject to audit can file ITR-3 or ITR-4 by August 31.

September is significant for advance tax payments. By September 15, taxpayers must ensure that 45 per cent of their total estimated tax liability has been paid. Quarterly TDS returns for the second quarter are due by September 30.

October To December: Audit Deadline And Last Chance For Late Filing

October 31 is the key deadline for taxpayers whose accounts require an audit. Filing of ITR-3 or ITR-4 must be completed within this timeframe.

By November 30, assessees with international transactions must submit their transfer pricing report in Form 3CEB.

December includes two critical deadlines. Taxpayers must pay 75 per cent of their advance tax liability by December 15. December 31 marks the final opportunity to file a belated ITR for FY 2025–26 with applicable late fees.

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January To March: Final Tax Planning And Financial Year Closure

The last quarter focuses on wrapping up financial and tax planning. Salaried employees must submit investment proofs and declarations to employers by January 31.

Employers are required to deposit PF and ESI contributions for January by February 15.

March is the final checkpoint. Taxpayers must pay 100 per cent of their advance tax liability by March 15. March 31 is the last date to make tax-saving investments under the old tax regime and also serves as the closing window for certain revised or belated filings.

Staying aligned with this income tax calendar can help taxpayers avoid penalties, manage cash flow better, and plan investments efficiently across the financial year.