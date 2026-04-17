Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceIncome Tax Calendar FY 2026-27: Your Month-By-Month Deadlines, Filing Dates To Stay Stress-Free

Income Tax Calendar FY 2026-27: Your Month-By-Month Deadlines, Filing Dates To Stay Stress-Free

Income tax calendar for FY 2026–27: Key ITR filing dates, TDS deadlines, advance tax instalments and compliance timelines explained to help taxpayers avoid penalties and plan better

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 09:35 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Financial year begins with TDS certificate issuance by April 14.
  • First advance tax instalment due by June 15, 15% payment required.
  • Individuals file ITR-1/ITR-2 by July 31; audits due October 31.
  • Advance tax paid by March 15; March 31 last tax investment date.

Income Tax Calendar For FY 2026-27: Tracking income tax deadlines in FY 2026-27 is more than just remembering when to file your ITR. The new financial year brings a detailed schedule of TDS deposits, advance tax instalments, compliance filings, and reporting requirements that taxpayers must follow closely to avoid penalties and interest charges.

Here is a simplified, month-wise breakdown of the most important income tax deadlines you need to remember this year.

April To June: Financial Year Begins With Key Compliance Tasks

The financial year opens with multiple reporting and documentation requirements. By April 14, taxpayers must ensure TDS certificates are issued for transactions such as property purchases, rent payments, contractor fees, and virtual digital assets.

By April 30, non-government deductors are required to deposit TDS and TCS collected in March. Individuals eligible for lower or zero TDS can submit Form 15G or 15H. Pension fund investment intimation also falls within this timeline.

May continues with routine compliance. TDS and TCS for April must be deposited by May 7, while employers must issue Form 16 and Form 16A by mid-May. High-value financial transactions must be reported through Form 61A by May 31, along with other disclosures, including Form 61B and Form 10BD.

June introduces the first advance tax deadline. Taxpayers with a liability exceeding Rs 10,000 must pay 15 per cent of their estimated tax by June 15, along with ongoing TDS compliance.

ALSO READ: EPFO Form 121 Explained: File It Or Skip It? Here's How It Impacts Your TDS

July To September: ITR Filing And Advance Tax Pressure Builds

July is a crucial month for individual taxpayers. Those not requiring an audit must file ITR-1 or ITR-2 for FY 2025–26 by July 31, along with any pending self-assessment tax.

August brings quarterly TDS return filing for April to June transactions. Taxpayers with business income who are not subject to audit can file ITR-3 or ITR-4 by August 31.

September is significant for advance tax payments. By September 15, taxpayers must ensure that 45 per cent of their total estimated tax liability has been paid. Quarterly TDS returns for the second quarter are due by September 30.

October To December: Audit Deadline And Last Chance For Late Filing

October 31 is the key deadline for taxpayers whose accounts require an audit. Filing of ITR-3 or ITR-4 must be completed within this timeframe.

By November 30, assessees with international transactions must submit their transfer pricing report in Form 3CEB.

December includes two critical deadlines. Taxpayers must pay 75 per cent of their advance tax liability by December 15. December 31 marks the final opportunity to file a belated ITR for FY 2025–26 with applicable late fees.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: Government Employees Alert-Higher Fitment Factor Likely

January To March: Final Tax Planning And Financial Year Closure

The last quarter focuses on wrapping up financial and tax planning. Salaried employees must submit investment proofs and declarations to employers by January 31.

Employers are required to deposit PF and ESI contributions for January by February 15.

March is the final checkpoint. Taxpayers must pay 100 per cent of their advance tax liability by March 15. March 31 is the last date to make tax-saving investments under the old tax regime and also serves as the closing window for certain revised or belated filings.

Staying aligned with this income tax calendar can help taxpayers avoid penalties, manage cash flow better, and plan investments efficiently across the financial year.

Related Video

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the first advance tax instalment due for FY 2026-27?

The first advance tax instalment, representing 15% of your estimated tax liability, is due by June 15.

What is the deadline for filing ITR-1 or ITR-2 for FY 2025-26 if an audit is not required?

Individuals not requiring an audit must file ITR-1 or ITR-2 for FY 2025-26 by July 31, along with any pending self-assessment tax.

What is the deadline for filing income tax returns for taxpayers whose accounts require an audit?

Taxpayers whose accounts require an audit must complete their ITR-3 or ITR-4 filing by October 31.

When is the final advance tax payment due for FY 2026-27?

The final advance tax payment, covering 100% of your estimated tax liability, is due by March 15.

What is the last date to file a belated ITR for FY 2025-26?

December 31 is the final opportunity to file a belated ITR for FY 2025-26, though applicable late fees will apply.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read More
Published at : 17 Apr 2026 09:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Income Tax Tax Business News Personal Finance ABP Live Your Money Your Life
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
Income Tax Calendar FY 2026-27: Your Month-By-Month Deadlines, Filing Dates To Stay Stress-Free
Income Tax Calendar FY 2026-27: Your Month-By-Month Deadlines, Filing Dates To Stay Stress-Free
Personal Finance
Aadhaar Card Update Rules Changing From June 14: All You Need To Know
Aadhaar Card Update Rules Changing From June 14: All You Need To Know
Personal Finance
8th Pay Commission: Government Employees Alert-Higher Fitment Factor Likely
8th Pay Commission: Government Employees Alert-Higher Fitment Factor Likely
Personal Finance
Not Just Gold: Why Silver Is Emerging As A Smart Bet In 2026
Not Just Gold: Why Silver Is Emerging As A Smart Bet In 2026
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Europe leaders push back on Trump policies as Meloni shifts stance, says analysts
LIVE: Tejasvi Surya defends delimitation-linked women’s reservation bill in Parliament debate
LIVE: Tejasvi Surya backs women’s reservation bills, hails Modi govt in heated Lok Sabha debate
LIVE: Parliament clears motion for debate on key bills amid heated opposition, voting concludes
LIVE: Lok Sabha Voting on Bills; Govt Leads as Opposition Demands Division
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Needs To Talk Tibet With China
Opinion
Embed widget