‘I’m Not The Founder, Just The Babysitter’: Gen Z Rejects Startup Hustle Culture

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Debate highlights Gen Z prioritizing boundaries over

A recent LinkedIn post has triggered a wider conversation around India’s startup culture, work expectations and how Gen Z professionals are redefining the balance between hustle and boundaries.

The post, shared by Nishant Joshi, recounts an interaction between a young employee at a Gurgaon-based startup and his founder, an exchange that has since resonated across social media for capturing a growing workplace divide.

Hustle, Hustle, Hustle?

According to the post, the employee received a formal warning for logging off at 7 PM. The following day, the founder reportedly emphasised the importance of “hustle”, “extreme ownership” and adopting a “founder’s mindset”.

The employee’s response, however, turned the narrative.

He said he would treat the company like his own “the day you give me a fifty per cent share in the equity”, adding that for now, he was “just the babysitter” whose shift ended at 7 PM.

The remark has struck a chord online, with many viewing it as a sharp articulation of a long-standing concern: the gap between expectations and compensation in India’s startup ecosystem.

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‘Founder Mindset’ Under Scrutiny

The phrase “founder’s mindset” has long been used in startup circles to encourage employees to take ownership, go beyond defined roles and invest emotionally in a company’s success.

However, critics argue that this idea is increasingly being used to justify long working hours and high-pressure environments without proportional financial rewards.

Joshi, in his post, described the concept as “the biggest manipulation tactic in the Indian startup world”, arguing that employees are often expected to take on the stress and responsibilities of leadership while being paid entry-level salaries.

The post also raises a broader question: can companies expect founder-level commitment without offering meaningful equity or long-term incentives?

Netizens Remain Divided

The debate that followed reflects a more nuanced reality, with both employees and founders presenting valid perspectives.

Several users echoed the sentiment that unrealistic expectations are increasingly common, especially in early-stage startups. One commenter wrote, “You cannot buy a cofounders dedication on an intern's budget,” highlighting the mismatch between expectations and compensation.

Another added that many startups “pretty much gaslight young professionals into thinking that having boundaries = being lax”, calling out a culture where long hours are often normalised without proportional rewards. The same comment stressed that there is “a fine fine line between healthy hustle and toxic manipulation”.

At the same time, others highlighted the pressures faced by founders themselves.

One response noted, “Founder who has put in his whole life savings… has a real pressure to generate cash day by day and month on month,” arguing that expectations of extra effort often stem from survival pressures rather than intent to exploit. The commenter added that “there is always a thin line… if this is present then even at 7 pm is fine”.

Another user emphasised that not all employees share the same ambitions, writing that “the passion, mindset and goals of every individual is different”, and that founders must set realistic expectations for their teams.

Some also questioned the authenticity of the anecdote itself, with one comment stating, “The message is well put, but the story seems absurd and fake,” while adding that many founders are deeply involved and supportive of their employees.

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Gen Z And The Shift Towards Boundaries

The episode also reflects a broader generational shift in workplace attitudes.

Gen Z professionals are increasingly prioritising work-life balance, mental well-being and clearly defined roles over the traditional “always-on” hustle culture.

Unlike previous generations, who often viewed long hours as a pathway to career growth, younger employees are more likely to question expectations that extend beyond contractual obligations.

This shift is not necessarily a rejection of hard work, but rather a demand for fairness, transparency and alignment between effort and reward.

The Startup Reality: Hustle Vs Sustainability

India’s startup ecosystem has long been associated with high-intensity work environments, driven by rapid scaling, investor expectations and fierce competition.

In such settings, long hours and flexibility are often seen as necessary trade-offs for growth and innovation.

However, as the sector matures, there is increasing recognition that sustainable growth may require a recalibration of workplace practices.

The conversation sparked by the viral post suggests that employees are no longer willing to accept ambiguous expectations, particularly when compensation structures do not reflect the level of responsibility being demanded.

Finding The Middle Ground

The debate ultimately points towards the need for balance.

For founders, this may mean setting realistic expectations, offering clearer incentives and building a culture that respects individual boundaries.

For employees, particularly those early in their careers, it may involve recognising the learning opportunities that startups provide while also communicating limits effectively. As one commenter put it, both sides are “right and wrong too”, highlighting that the issue is less about absolutes and more about alignment.