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HomeBusinessMutual FundsBulls Vs Bears: Share Markets Remain Volatile Amid US-Iran Talks, Sensex Over 150 Points Down, Nifty Near 24,100

Bulls Vs Bears: Share Markets Remain Volatile Amid US-Iran Talks, Sensex Over 150 Points Down, Nifty Near 24,100

Indian markets showed early strength in the pre-open session, even as mixed global cues and weak Asian trends kept sentiment cautious.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 09:17 AM (IST)

Indian equity benchmarks remained highly volatile on Friday morning, opening the session in red after tracking some gains in the pre-open hour. Global cues remained mixed and investors stayed cautious ahead of further clarity on US-Iran negotiations.

The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell near 77,800, falling more than 150 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened trading around 24,130, declining a little over 60 points, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty And Pre-Open Signals

At around 9:01 AM, the BSE Sensex was up 559.05 points, or 0.72 per cent, at 78,547.73, while the NSE Nifty50 edged higher by 33.10 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 24,228.05.

Despite the early gains in domestic benchmarks, GIFT Nifty indicated a slightly subdued opening, trading at 24,150, down 46 points.

The divergence reflects underlying caution as weakness across Asian markets and lingering geopolitical uncertainty continue to weigh on sentiment.

US-Iran Developments Remain Key Trigger

Geopolitical developments in West Asia remain central to market direction. US President Donald Trump reiterated that the conflict with Iran could end soon, raising hopes of a potential resolution.

Adding to the evolving situation, reports indicated that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, a development seen as a key condition linked to broader de-escalation efforts involving Iran.

Investors are now closely watching the upcoming US-Iran discussions scheduled over the weekend, which could provide further clarity on the trajectory of the conflict.

ALSO READ: Aadhaar Card Update Rules Changing From June 14: All You Need To Know

Asian Markets Slip Despite Wall Street Rally

Asian equities traded lower in early deals, as investors turned cautious despite record highs on Wall Street.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.83 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.33 per cent. China’s CSI 300 index also edged lower, reflecting a wait-and-watch approach among global investors.

Also read : Wall Street Hits Record Highs As Ceasefire Hopes Lift Investor Sentiment

Wall Street Extends Record Run

Overnight, US markets continued their upward momentum, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing at fresh highs, rising 0.26 per cent and 0.36 per cent, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also ended higher, gaining 0.24 per cent.

Strong corporate earnings and improving risk appetite have helped sustain the rally in US equities.

Oil Prices Ease On Supply Hopes

Crude oil prices softened in Asian trading, supported by expectations that geopolitical tensions may ease.

Brent crude declined 1.10 per cent to around $98.30 per barrel, as hopes of progress in US-Iran talks improved the outlook for global energy supply.

Thursday Recap

In the previous session, domestic markets ended marginally lower after a volatile trading day marked by profit booking in banking and financial stocks. The Sensex fell 122.56 points, or 0.16 per cent, to close at 77,988.68, while the Nifty slipped 34.55 points, or 0.14 per cent, to settle at 24,196.75.

Despite opening on a positive note, indices failed to hold gains as investors locked in profits following the recent rally.

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About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Rupee Oil Prices Nifty US Iran Share Market Today GIFT Nifty Share Markets Open Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire
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