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English NewsAutoNew Toyota Hilux Launched: Price, Engine, Features, And Variants Explained

New Toyota Hilux Launched: Price, Engine, Features, And Variants Explained

The new Toyota Hilux comes with updated styling, a refreshed interior, three variants and a starting price of Rs 31.9 lakh in India.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Toyota Hilux launched from Rs 31.9 lakh; deliveries begin August.
  • It features 12.3-inch touchscreen, 2.8L diesel, 204 bhp.
  • Three variants available, sports new LED lights, rugged design.

Toyota has announced the prices for the Hilux which starts at Rs 31.9 lakh which is a small increase over the earlier gen Hilux. While you can book now, deliveries will start from August.

Variants

The new Hilux comes in three variants: GX 4x2 AT which is Rs 31.9 lakh, GX 4x4 AT which is Rs 33.7 lakh and VX 4x4 AT which is 36.7 lakh.

New Toyota Hilux Launched: Price, Engine, Features, And Variants Explained

New Hilux Features

The new Hilux gets features like 17 inch alloys, footboard, roll bars, electric mirrors, new digital instrument cluster, 12.3 inch touchscreen, air filter, 360 degree camera, 8 speaker audio system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay however India spec does not get ADAS, ventilated seats or dual zone climate control. It has 7 airbags.


New Toyota Hilux Launched: Price, Engine, Features, And Variants Explained

New Hilux Engine

The new Hilux has a 2.8 litre diesel with 204 bhp and 500Nm with a 6 speed torque converter automatic. There is no mild hybrid system though. 4x4 has a low range gearbox, terrain modes, downhill assist etc.

New Hilux Design

The new Hilux maintains its rugged platform but gets a new look with new LED headlights, new grille, new LED foglamps and bold Toyota lettering.


New Toyota Hilux Launched: Price, Engine, Features, And Variants Explained

The rear too has Toyota lettering, new taillamps and a new bumper.

There are six colours on offer, Sulphur Metallic, Platinum Pearl White, Attitude Black, Ash, Emotional Red and Super white.

Competition

The new Hilux will compete with rivals like the Isuzu Dmax which is old and outdated in India and hence, there is no other pick-up rival here for the new generation Hilux especially at this price point.

While prices have risen the topend Hilux is just Rs 69,000 more than the earlier gen Hilux.


New Toyota Hilux Launched: Price, Engine, Features, And Variants Explained

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the starting price of the new Toyota Hilux and when do deliveries begin?

The new Toyota Hilux starts at Rs 31.9 lakh. Bookings are open now, with deliveries commencing from August.

What engine powers the new Toyota Hilux?

The new Hilux is equipped with a 2.8-litre diesel engine, producing 204 bhp and 500Nm, paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

What are some of the notable features in the new Hilux?

Key features include 17-inch alloys, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, and 7 airbags.

What variants are available for the new Toyota Hilux?

The new Hilux is available in three variants: GX 4x2 AT, GX 4x4 AT, and VX 4x4 AT.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
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Toyota Toyota Hilux Hilux Launch
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