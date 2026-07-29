Buying An EV In Haryana? No Motor Vehicle Tax On Vehicles Worth Up To Rs 30 Lakh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Haryana exempts EVs under ₹30 lakh from motor vehicle tax.

EVs over ₹30 lakh get 50% tax cut; aligns state.

Women receive 1% vehicle tax rebate for non-commercial cars.

The Haryana government has approved fresh incentives for electric vehicle (EV) buyers and women vehicle owners, with the state Cabinet clearing a complete exemption from motor vehicle tax for eligible electric vehicles and a tax concession for women registering non-commercial vehicles in their names.

The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday.

Cabinet Approves Fresh Incentives

As part of the revised policy, buyers of battery-operated two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers with an ex-showroom price of up to Rs 30 lakh will no longer have to pay motor vehicle tax at the time of registration, reported Business Standard.

For electric vehicles priced above Rs 30 lakh, the state has approved a 50 per cent concession on motor vehicle tax instead of a complete waiver.

The Cabinet has not altered the existing benefit available to CNG vehicles, with the current 20 per cent rebate continuing under the revised framework.

The measures are intended to make electric vehicles more affordable while encouraging wider adoption of cleaner transport options across the state.

Tax Benefit For Women Vehicle Owners

Alongside the EV incentives, the Cabinet has introduced a 1 per cent rebate on motor vehicle tax for non-transport vehicles costing up to Rs 20 lakh, provided they are purchased and registered in the name of a woman.

The concession implements a promise made by the Haryana government in its 2026-27 Budget.

According to the state government, the initiative is aimed at promoting women's financial participation and encouraging greater ownership of assets in their names.

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Haryana Aligns EV Policy With Neighbouring Regions

The latest decision places Haryana alongside Delhi and Chandigarh, both of which already exempt eligible electric vehicles from registration charges.

According to TOI, vehicle dealers in Haryana had repeatedly flagged the issue of buyers purchasing vehicles from dealerships in the state but registering them in Delhi or Chandigarh to take advantage of lower registration costs. The practice was said to affect registration numbers in Haryana while also reducing revenue for the state government.

The newspaper reported that the proposal had been pending for some time before receiving Cabinet approval. It was put forward by Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij.

Existing CNG Incentive To Continue

While the state has expanded incentives for electric vehicles, it has chosen not to modify its policy for CNG-powered vehicles. The existing 20 per cent rebate on motor vehicle tax for CNG vehicles will continue without any changes.

With the latest approvals, Haryana has widened its incentive framework by combining tax relief for electric vehicle buyers with a separate concession for women purchasing personal vehicles. The government expects the measures to support cleaner mobility while also encouraging vehicle ownership among women.

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