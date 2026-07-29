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English NewsBusinessBuying An EV In Haryana? No Motor Vehicle Tax On Vehicles Worth Up To Rs 30 Lakh

Buying An EV In Haryana? No Motor Vehicle Tax On Vehicles Worth Up To Rs 30 Lakh

Haryana has announced fresh incentives to boost EV adoption, including a full motor vehicle tax waiver for eligible EVs and a 1% tax rebate for women registering non-transport vehicles in their names.

Written By : ABP Live Business |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Haryana exempts EVs under ₹30 lakh from motor vehicle tax.
  • EVs over ₹30 lakh get 50% tax cut; aligns state.
  • Women receive 1% vehicle tax rebate for non-commercial cars.

The Haryana government has approved fresh incentives for electric vehicle (EV) buyers and women vehicle owners, with the state Cabinet clearing a complete exemption from motor vehicle tax for eligible electric vehicles and a tax concession for women registering non-commercial vehicles in their names.

The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday.

Cabinet Approves Fresh Incentives

As part of the revised policy, buyers of battery-operated two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers with an ex-showroom price of up to Rs 30 lakh will no longer have to pay motor vehicle tax at the time of registration, reported Business Standard.

For electric vehicles priced above Rs 30 lakh, the state has approved a 50 per cent concession on motor vehicle tax instead of a complete waiver.

The Cabinet has not altered the existing benefit available to CNG vehicles, with the current 20 per cent rebate continuing under the revised framework.

The measures are intended to make electric vehicles more affordable while encouraging wider adoption of cleaner transport options across the state.

Tax Benefit For Women Vehicle Owners

Alongside the EV incentives, the Cabinet has introduced a 1 per cent rebate on motor vehicle tax for non-transport vehicles costing up to Rs 20 lakh, provided they are purchased and registered in the name of a woman.

The concession implements a promise made by the Haryana government in its 2026-27 Budget.

According to the state government, the initiative is aimed at promoting women's financial participation and encouraging greater ownership of assets in their names.

Also Read : ITR Filing 2026: 5 Financial Tasks To Complete After Filing Your Income Tax Return

Haryana Aligns EV Policy With Neighbouring Regions

The latest decision places Haryana alongside Delhi and Chandigarh, both of which already exempt eligible electric vehicles from registration charges.

According to TOI, vehicle dealers in Haryana had repeatedly flagged the issue of buyers purchasing vehicles from dealerships in the state but registering them in Delhi or Chandigarh to take advantage of lower registration costs. The practice was said to affect registration numbers in Haryana while also reducing revenue for the state government.

The newspaper reported that the proposal had been pending for some time before receiving Cabinet approval. It was put forward by Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij.

Existing CNG Incentive To Continue

While the state has expanded incentives for electric vehicles, it has chosen not to modify its policy for CNG-powered vehicles. The existing 20 per cent rebate on motor vehicle tax for CNG vehicles will continue without any changes.

With the latest approvals, Haryana has widened its incentive framework by combining tax relief for electric vehicle buyers with a separate concession for women purchasing personal vehicles. The government expects the measures to support cleaner mobility while also encouraging vehicle ownership among women.

Also Read : Dalal Street Rallies Despite Fresh US-Iran Attacks: Sensex Roars 700 Points, Nifty Over 24,150

Frequently Asked Questions

What new incentives are available for electric vehicle buyers in Haryana?

Buyers of battery-operated two, three, and four-wheelers up to Rs 30 lakh ex-showroom price get a complete motor vehicle tax exemption. EVs priced above Rs 30 lakh receive a 50% tax concession.

Is there a tax benefit for women purchasing vehicles in Haryana?

Yes, women registering non-transport vehicles costing up to Rs 20 lakh in their names will receive a 1% rebate on motor vehicle tax. This aims to promote women's financial participation.

How does Haryana's new EV policy align with neighboring regions?

Haryana now exempts eligible EVs from registration charges, aligning its policy with Delhi and Chandigarh. This aims to prevent buyers from registering vehicles in neighboring states to save on costs.

Do CNG vehicles still receive incentives in Haryana?

Yes, the existing 20% rebate on motor vehicle tax for CNG vehicles will continue without any changes. The Cabinet did not alter this benefit.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nayab Singh Saini Buying An EV In Haryana Haryana EV Policy Haryana EV Tax Exemption Haryana Electric Vehicle Policy
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