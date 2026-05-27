Bakrid 2026: Are Stock Markets Closed On May 27 Or May 28? Here’s What NSE, BSE Said

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Seven stock market holidays remain in 2026 after May 28.

There is widespread confusion this year over which day Bakrid falls on, May 27 or May 28. Schools and banks across different states are observing the festival on different dates, leaving traders and investors asking the same question: when exactly are the stock markets closed?



The NSE and BSE will observe a trading holiday on Thursday, May 28, in observance of Bakrid, also known as Eid-ul-Adha. Indian stock markets will remain open on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The next mid-week market closure after that falls on June 26 for Muharram.

How Many Stock Market Holidays Are Left In 2026?

Of the 16 stock market holidays scheduled for 2026, eight have already passed. Thursday's closure will be the ninth. Seven more trading suspensions are spread across the remaining months of the year.

Earlier in May, markets were shut on May 1 for Maharashtra Day.

Will MCX Be Open on May 28?

India's largest commodity exchange, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), will not operate in the morning session on Thursday, May 28. It will resume trading in the evening. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the country's biggest agri-commodity bourse, will remain shut for the entire day.

MCX's 2026 holiday calendar lists 16 trading holidays, on which the exchange observes either a partial or full closure.

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Upcoming Stock Market Holidays In 2026

After Thursday, the next market holiday will be Muharram on June 26. Markets will then close for Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, followed by Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. Dussehra on October 20 and Diwali Balipratipada on November 10 come next. The final two closures of the year are Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24 and Christmas on December 25.

Which Holidays Will Not Lead To Market Closures?

Four holidays in 2026 fall on weekends and will therefore not result in trading suspensions. Mahashivratri on February 15 and Eid-Ul-Fitr on March 21 have already passed. Independence Day falls on a Saturday this year, and Diwali Laxmi Pujan lands on a Sunday.

However, exchanges will hold the traditional Muhurat Trading session on Diwali Laxmi Pujan, November 8. The special one-hour session marks the start of the new financial year in the Hindu calendar. Exact timings will be announced closer to the date.

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