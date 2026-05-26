Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Banks write off loans to improve financial statements and gain tax benefits.

You must have come across headlines announcing that Indian banks have written off loans worth crores. Looking at these staggering numbers you might think: Has the bank really let the borrower off without paying back the loan? The short answer is no.

What Does A Loan Write-Off Actually Mean?

When a borrower goes three consecutive quarters without making any payments back to the lender, the bank classifies that loan as a Non-Performing Asset, or NPA. It simply becomes a bad loan. If the recovery looks difficult and the bank has looked at every option and none of them works, it removes the loan from its active balance sheet. This is called a write-off.

The bank is essentially saying: this money is unlikely to come back anytime soon, so we will stop counting it as an asset. It is an accounting decision, not a legal one.

Crucially, the borrower's obligation to repay does not disappear. The bank retains every legal right to chase the money.

Write-Off Is Not The Same As A Waiver

This is where most people get confused, and the confusion is understandable.

A loan waiver is when the government steps in and cancels the debt entirely. The borrower is released from any liability. This is what happens, for instance, when state governments announce farm loan waivers after a drought or flood. The debt is gone for good.

A write-off is entirely different. The bank makes this decision on its own, without government involvement, and only to clean up its books. If the bank recovers the money later, that recovered amount is counted as profit. The borrower still owes every rupee.

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Why Do Banks Write Off Loans?

There are two main reasons. First, it makes the bank's financial records look healthier. A balance sheet carrying large bad loans signals trouble to investors and regulators. By writing off NPAs, banks replace bad assets with better ones on paper.

Second, it brings a tax benefit. Once a loan is written off, the bank can claim a tax deduction on that amount.

Neither reason benefits the borrower. Both are internal decisions that serve the bank's financial health.

What Happens To The Borrower After A Write-Off?

The borrower's credit score takes a serious hit. Banks also continue their recovery efforts through multiple routes.

One common route is selling the debt to an Asset Reconstruction Company, or ARC. The bank may not recover the full amount this way, but it offloads the problem. The ARC then pursues the borrower directly. Banks can also use profits from other operations to make up for the loss, or ask shareholders to absorb part of the hit.

Beyond these financial tools, banks can take the borrower to court, attach their property, or restrict their financial activities. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, or IBC, introduced in 2016, has made recovery somewhat more effective. The Economic Survey of 2018-19 noted that recovery under the IBC stood at 43 per cent, compared to just 23 per cent through older mechanisms like SARFAESI courts and Lok Adalats.

Think of a loan write-off as a financial step taken to balance accounts, while the borrower does not get any relief. The banks can manage their records and stay financially viable. The Reserve Bank of India oversees this entire process and issues guidelines to ensure banks follow due procedure.

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