What Is SWP In Mutual Funds And How Do Retirees Use It To Get A Fixed Monthly Income?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Systematic Withdrawal Plan offers a self-made pension from mutual funds.

SWP allows fixed regular withdrawals while invested capital grows.

It provides predictable cash flow, tax efficiency, and liquidity.

In the past, retirement meant parking all your savings in a fixed deposit and living off the interest. That has now changed as interest rates now offer modest returns, and creeping inflation has steadily eaten into purchasing power. Retirees are now turning to a different tool. It is called a Systematic Withdrawal Plan, or SWP, and it works much like a self-made pension from your own mutual fund investments.

What Is A Systematic Withdrawal Plan?

An SWP is a feature offered by mutual funds that allows an investor to withdraw a fixed sum of money at regular intervals. This could be monthly, quarterly, or annually. The investor redeems only the required amount of units each month that matches the withdrawal amount. You take out only a portion while the rest of the money stays invested and continues to grow.

Think of it this way. If you have Rs 50 lakh in your portfolio, an SWP lets you draw Rs 20,000 every month while the rest of the amount continues to earn returns. You do not spend all your capital at once; you draw from it in a controlled manner.

How Does It Work In Practice?

Each month, the mutual fund sells a small portion of your units, equivalent to the amount you have asked to withdraw, and credits the money to your bank account. The number of units sold depends on that day's Net Asset Value, or NAV, which is the per-unit price of the fund. When markets are doing well, fewer units are sold to meet your withdrawal. When markets fall, more units are redeemed to pay the same amount.

This is why choosing a withdrawal rate that is not too aggressive matters. A common guideline is to keep annual withdrawals between three and five per cent of the total corpus. This gives the investment enough room to grow and outpace the withdrawals over time.

Why Retirees Find It Useful

For someone who has just retired and no longer has a salary coming in, an SWP mimics the monthly cash flow they were used to. It brings predictability. The amount hits the account on a set date, without the retiree needing to log in, time the market, or make any manual decisions.

Beyond convenience, there is a tax advantage too. Unlike a fixed deposit, where the entire interest earned is added to your income and taxed at your slab rate every year, in an SWP, only the gains on each withdrawal are taxed. For equity-oriented mutual funds, long-term capital gains above Rs 1.25 lakh are taxed at 12.5 per cent for units held more than a year. Short-term gains are taxed at 20 per cent. For debt funds, gains are taxed as per the investor's income slab, regardless of how long the units were held.

This structure often makes SWPs more tax-efficient than traditional instruments, particularly for investors in higher tax brackets.

Also Read: Bakrid 2026 Holiday: May 27 Or May 28? Which Day Are Banks And Schools Closed In India?

SWP Vs Fixed Deposits Vs Annuities



Fixed deposits are simple and safe, but they typically offer returns of six to seven per cent per annum, and the interest is fully taxable. Annuities from insurance companies offer guaranteed lifetime income, usually between 5.5 and 7.5 per cent, but once you buy one, your capital is locked away, and you cannot access it or adjust payments.



An SWP sits between the two. It is market-linked, so returns are not guaranteed, but the long-term potential is higher. It remains liquid, meaning you can increase, reduce, pause, or stop withdrawals if your needs change. And importantly, the unspent corpus continues to grow, giving you a degree of inflation protection that neither a fixed deposit nor an annuity can match easily.

What Are The Risks?

The main risk is a prolonged market downturn early in the withdrawal phase. If the market falls sharply just when you begin your SWP, the fund sells more units to meet your monthly withdrawal, depleting the corpus faster than expected. Even if markets recover later, the damage done in the early years can be difficult to reverse. This is called sequence-of-returns risk, and it is the reason financial planners advise against starting an SWP immediately after a market peak.

Withdrawing too much too fast is the other common mistake. An aggressive withdrawal rate leaves too little in the fund to grow, and the corpus can shrink over time rather than hold steady.

A Systematic Withdrawal Plan is not a one-size-fits-all solution, but for retirees with a reasonably sized corpus in mutual funds, it offers something that few other products can: a steady monthly income, continued growth on the invested amount, tax efficiency, and the flexibility to adjust as life changes. Planned carefully, with a conservative withdrawal rate and the right fund selection, it can function as a reliable, self-funded salary well into retirement.

Also Read: CNG Prices Rise Again; Delhi Rate Crosses Rs 83 Per Kg After Rs 2 Hike