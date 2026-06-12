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HomeBusinessPSU Share Price Hits 52-Week High, Rallies 20% As NSE IPO Optimism Intensifies

PSU Share Price Hits 52-Week High, Rallies 20% As NSE IPO Optimism Intensifies

IFCI share price hit a 52-week high and upper circuit as investor optimism around the NSE IPO and IFCI's indirect stake in the exchange grew.

By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IFCI Ltd shares hit 52-week high, surging 19.99%.
  • Optimism for NSE's upcoming IPO fuels IFCI's rally.
  • IFCI holds indirect NSE stake through its SHCIL subsidiary.

The broader stock market has been navigating a challenging environment in recent weeks. Geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation concerns and rising crude oil prices have kept investor sentiment under pressure. Yet amid this uncertainty, IFCI Ltd share price has emerged as one of the market's standout performers.

IFCI Ltd Share Price Surges To 52-week high

IFCI Ltd share price surged to a fresh 52-week high of Rs 84.57 on June 12, 2026. The stock also hit its Upper Circuit limit of 19.99 per cent during the trading session. The latest surge extends an already impressive rally. IFCI Ltd share price has gained nearly 35 per cent over the past month, while its year-to-date returns have crossed 55 per cent.

The sharp rise has caught the attention of market participants, especially since the company's core lending business has not witnessed any major operational breakthrough in recent months.

NSE Targets DRHP Filing By June 15, 2026

The primary catalyst behind the rally appears to be growing optimism surrounding the proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Investor enthusiasm has increased following reports that the exchange is targeting the filing of its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) by June 15, 2026.

IFCI → SHCIL → NSE Ownership

IFCI Ltd does not own shares of NSE directly. However, it enjoys indirect exposure through its subsidiary structure. The company owns a 52.86 per cent stake in Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd (SHCIL). In turn, SHCIL holds approximately 4.4 per cent of NSE. This ownership chain has become the key focus of investors. As and when NSE gets listed, the market will gain greater visibility into the exchange's valuation.

Any premium valuation assigned to NSE could significantly enhance the perceived value of SHCIL's holding and, by extension, IFCI Ltd's indirect stake. As a result, the stock is attracting both speculative traders and investors searching for potential re-rating opportunities. 

About IFCI Ltd

IFCI Ltd is a Government-owned non-Banking financial company (NBFC) that was established to provide long-term financial support to India's industrial sector. Originally known as the Industrial Finance Corporation of India, the company has played a significant role in funding infrastructure, manufacturing and other development projects.

Today, IFCI Ltd operates as a diversified financial institution with interests in lending, advisory services and strategic investments. IFCI Ltd Share Price Performance IFCI Ltd share price has delivered strong returns in recent months, emerging as one of the standout performers in the broader market. On June 12, 2026, the stock surged to a fresh 52-week high of Rs 84.57 and hit the upper circuit limit of 19.99 per cent during the trading session.

The rally has been particularly sharp over the past month, with the stock gaining nearly 35 per cent. On a year-to-date basis, IFCI Ltd share price has risen more than 55 per cent, significantly outperforming broader market indices.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is IFCI Ltd's recent stock performance?

IFCI Ltd's share price surged to a 52-week high of Rs 84.57 on June 12, 2026, hitting its Upper Circuit limit. It has gained nearly 35% over the past month and crossed 55% year-to-date.

What is driving the recent rally in IFCI Ltd's share price?

The rally is primarily fueled by growing optimism surrounding the proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Investors anticipate NSE's Draft Red Herring Prospectus filing by June 15, 2026.

How is IFCI Ltd connected to the proposed NSE IPO?

IFCI Ltd has indirect exposure to NSE through its subsidiary, Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd (SHCIL). IFCI owns 52.86% of SHCIL, which holds approximately 4.4% of NSE.

What kind of company is IFCI Ltd?

IFCI Ltd is a Government-owned non-Banking financial company (NBFC) established to provide long-term financial support to India's industrial sector. It functions as a diversified financial institution today.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Share Market Stock Market News Indian Stock Market NSE IPO News PSU Stocks NSE Listing NSE IPO IFCI Share Price IFCI Stock IFCI Ltd
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