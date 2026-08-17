MG Hector Tomahawk Electric To Rival XEV 9S With Radical New Look

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MG Hector Tomahawk electric SUV unveils on August 26th.

Launches as EV; plug-in hybrid option to follow later.

Features 69.2kWh battery, 530km range, and 201 bhp.

The new upcoming MG Hector Tomahawk has been revealed with a new look with its TVC being shot ahead of its August 26th unveiling. The Hector Tomahawk is the first product based on the new MG Adapt architecture which will underpin it's electrified cars including hybrid and plug in hybrids plus EVs. The MG Tomahawk will first debut with an electric powertrain and the plug in hybrid powertrain will be added in later.

The SUV has good road presence and looks bigger than the Hector with a raised stance along with a black grille connecting with the headlamps. The black trim and the front is of course blanked off being an EV. The side profile is long and has conventional door handles rather than flush while the length is seen. There is also plenty of chrome and black arches.

MG Hector Tomahawk Dimensions And Battery

In terms of the dimensions, the MG Hector Tomahawk is around 4,745mm in length, and 1,850mm in width plus it has a wheelbase of 2,810mm.

The Hector Tomahawk will be getting a 69.2kWh LFP battery pack while we can expect a range of up to 530km. It will be powered by a 201 bhp single electric motor too.





MG Hector Tomahawk Powertrain And Positioning

The design is seen as distinctive and looks big with enough road presence while it will be a crucial launch for MG. However, along with the EV the plug in hybrid powertrain will also be popular since no other suv at this price is having a similar powertrain.

More details of the MG Hector Tomahawk will be revealed closer to the unveil date on 26th while it will be aimed at the XEV 9S but it is a 5 seater EV.