New Aviation Rules From 2027: Government Replaces Aircraft Rules With Bharatiya Vayuyan Niyam

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government notified new civil aviation rules effective January 2027.

Comprehensive framework covers aircraft, personnel, operations, airport standards.

Mandates regular inspections, safety, personnel licensing, fare transparency.

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) The government has notified a new regulatory framework for the civil aviation sector that will come into force from January 1, 2027.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced the new rules as Bharatiya Vayuyan Niyam, 2026, replacing the Aircraft Rules, 1937 which had governed the industry for nearly nine decades.

Moreover, the regulations provide a comprehensive framework covering aircraft registration, certification, manufacturing, maintenance, flight operations, personnel licensing and airport operations.

They also define the responsibilities of aircraft owners, operators, airlines and other aviation stakeholders.

Among the key provisions are rules governing aircraft registration and airworthiness certification, laying down the requirements for determining whether an aircraft is fit and safe for operation.

The framework also covers approvals related to aircraft design, manufacturing standards, modifications and repairs.

The new rules mandate regular inspections and maintenance procedures for aircraft throughout their operational life cycle.

In addition, operators will be required to ensure continued compliance with safety standards to keep aircraft airworthy.

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The new framework also sets out qualification and licensing requirements for aviation personnel, including pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers and air traffic controllers.

It specifies training, examination, experience and medical fitness requirements, while also outlining conditions for licence renewal, suspension or cancellation.

Apart from that, the regulations address airline operations, including flight planning, operational procedures and safety requirements.

Provisions relating to flight and duty time limitations for pilots and cabin crew have been included to help prevent fatigue and improve operational safety.

The rules also introduce detailed fare transparency requirements.

From the next year, airline firms will be required to disclose the total ticket price payable by passengers along with a break-up of base fares, taxes, fees, cancellation charges and refund policies.

Tariffs will remain subject to oversight by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The new framework also covers aerodrome licensing and airport infrastructure standards.

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