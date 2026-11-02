ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessIDBI Bank Strike On November 2, 3: Over 10,000 Employees To Protest Fairfax Deal

IDBI Bank Strike On November 2, 3: Over 10,000 Employees To Protest Fairfax Deal

The protest, organised by the United Forum of IDBI Officers & Employees, is aimed at pressing the government to withdraw its plan to transfer control of the lender to Canada’s Fairfax Group.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IDBI Bank employees strike November 2-3 opposing privatisation plans.
  • Union highlights bank's recovery, public funds, and staff efforts.
  • Improved financial performance makes union question sale valuation.

IDBI Bank’s proposed privatisation is facing renewed resistance from its workforce, with more than 10,000 employees scheduled to join a nationwide strike on November 2 and 3. The protest, organised by the United Forum of IDBI Officers & Employees, is aimed at pressing the government to withdraw its plan to transfer control of the lender to Canada’s Fairfax Group.

The employees’ body is challenging the rationale for the sale, arguing that the bank’s recovery was built on public financial support and the work of its staff. It has also questioned the valuation being considered for the lender and called for greater transparency in the process.

Union Cites IDBI Bank’s Recovery

The forum has pointed to IDBI Bank’s financial performance over recent years to make its case against privatisation. According to the union, the bank has generated more than Rs 30,100 crore in cumulative net profits over the past six years, while its asset quality has improved significantly.

The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio, which stood at 31.78 per cent in 2018, has fallen to 2.30 per cent. The lender’s net NPA ratio is at 0.16 per cent, while its capital adequacy ratio stands at 26.38 per cent and provision coverage ratio at 99.31 per cent.

The union said these gains reflect the efforts made by employees to retain customers, sustain banking operations and restore confidence in the institution.

Also Read : Dalal Street Celebrates As US Pushes For Iran Diplomacy: Sensex 700 Points Up, Nifty At 23,250

Rs 46,000 Crore Public Support Behind Turnaround, Says Employees’ Forum

IDBI Bank’s difficult period between 2016 and 2020 followed the recognition of stressed assets under the Reserve Bank of India’s Asset Quality Review exercise. The bank incurred significant losses during those years.

In its statement, the forum said the government and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) infused more than Rs 46,000 crore into the lender to help it recover. The employees’ body maintains that this public investment, along with staff commitment, was central to the turnaround.

It has therefore urged the government and IDBI Bank management to discontinue the privatisation exercise rather than transfer ownership to a private entity.

Employees Question Valuation Of Proposed Fairfax Deal

The government’s plan to transfer control of IDBI Bank to Fairfax Group has drawn strong opposition from employee unions, despite the lender’s improved financial indicators.

The United Forum has described the proposed valuation as inadequate and raised concerns about how transparently the sale is being conducted. It argues that the bank’s improved health should be viewed in the context of the public funds and employee efforts that supported its recovery.

The two-day strike on November 2 and 3 is the latest step in the forum’s campaign against the proposed privatisation.

 

Input By : IANS

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are IDBI Bank employees going on strike?

Employees are striking to protest the proposed privatization of IDBI Bank and the transfer of its control to Canada's Fairfax Group. They want the government to withdraw the sale plan.

What are the key arguments against IDBI Bank's privatization?

Employees argue the bank's recovery is due to public financial support and staff efforts. They also question the proposed valuation and demand more transparency in the sale process.

How has IDBI Bank's financial health improved?

IDBI Bank recorded over Rs 30,100 crore in net profits over six years. Its gross NPA ratio dropped from 31.78% in 2018 to 2.30%, showing significant improvement in asset quality.

How much public money was invested in IDBI Bank's recovery?

The government and LIC infused over Rs 46,000 crore into IDBI Bank between 2016 and 2020. Employees assert this public investment was crucial to the bank's turnaround.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 02 Nov 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
IDBI IDBI Bank Idbi Bank Employees Strike Idbi Bank Strike Idbi Bank Fairfax Deal Idbi Bank Fairfax
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Dalal Street Celebrates As US Pushes For Iran Diplomacy: Sensex 700 Points Up, Nifty At 23,250
Dalal Street Celebrates As US Pushes For Iran Diplomacy: Sensex 700 Points Up, Nifty At 23,250
Business
Nita Ambani Anant Ashray: Reliance Foundation Unveils 100-Acre Township In Karjat
Nita Ambani Anant Ashray: Reliance Foundation Unveils 100-Acre Township In Karjat
Business
Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked By Rs 10 Ahead Of Diwali; Check City-Wise Rates
Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked By Rs 10 Ahead Of Diwali; Check City-Wise Rates
Business
Secure supply chains, resilience key for global economy: Jaishankar
Secure supply chains, resilience key for global economy: Jaishankar
Advertisement

Videos

Pollution Emergency: GRAP-4 Enforced Across Delhi-NCR, BS3 and BS4 Vehicles Barred From Entry
Deadly Attack: Dewas Police Station In-Charge Dilip Puri Killed After Liquor Smuggler Runs Truck Over Him
Trader's Claim: CTI raises estimated rally-related losses from ₹10,000 to ₹11,000 crore
BJP Campaign: Party to continue “Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy” marches today
Business Battle: Delhi traders report weak festive sales amid political rallies
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget