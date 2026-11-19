Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AI leader Anthropic began trading on the Nasdaq.

Shares opened 26.5% higher, valuing firm at $1.5 trillion.

First major AI IPO, despite $6.2 billion debt.

IPO tests investor appetite amid AI boom concerns.

Shares of US artificial intelligence (AI) giant Anthropic saw their first day of trading on Thursday on the US tech-heavy Nasdaq stock exchange.

Anthropic is one of the global leaders in AI technology and is best known for its Claude chatbot.

Actual trading data is delayed, however, as the Nasdaq matches millions of orders to set a starting price. With mega-IPOs like Anthropic's, the first real-time trades are expected two to four hours after the opening bell. The stock was set to open at $105, 26.5% higher than the IPO price of $83 per share, according ​to indications at 10:45 a.m. local time.

The company's share performance is being seen as a key test of investor appetite for AI, as stock prices have swung wildly in recent months.

The San Francisco-based company behind the Claude AI tool has offered 980 million shares at $83 per share, raising a record $81 billion.

This valued the firm at $1.5 trillion, well above market estimates of around $1.3 trillion.

First of the AI giants to go public

Anthropic is the first big AI company to go public. Its main competitor, ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, has reportedly pushed its IPO to 2027.

Issuing shares on the stock market is essentially a way to raise money and avoid taking on debt.

Anthropic has already taken on $6.2 billion in debt and is not yet making a profit. At the same time, it faces massive bills for computer power and data centers.

That specific financial situation is one of the reasons for persistent concern that the AI boom might be a bubble that will eventually burst.