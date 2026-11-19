Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom EPFO approved Systematic Withdrawal Plan for PF savings.

Retirees can receive PF in instalments; unwithdrawn amount remains.

This offers flexibility, serving as an additional retirement option.

Detailed rules and implementation date are yet to be announced.

Retired employees may soon have the option of receiving their Provident Fund (PF) savings in regular instalments instead of withdrawing the entire amount in one go. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has taken a step towards introducing this facility by approving a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP).

The EPFO's Central Board of Trustees (CBT) approved the proposal on Thursday, paving the way for a new withdrawal option for retirees. Under the proposed arrangement, employees will be able to choose to receive their PF savings in instalments while keeping the unwithdrawn amount in their PF accounts.

The facility is expected to offer retired people greater flexibility in managing their savings and meeting regular expenses after leaving the workforce. However, it will be an additional option, not a replacement for the existing withdrawal process. Those who wish to withdraw their entire PF corpus at once will continue to be able to do so.

How Will The New EPFO Systematic Withdrawal Plan Work?

Under the SWP, retirees will be able to withdraw their PF savings in regular instalments rather than taking the entire accumulated amount immediately after retirement.

The portion of the money that is not withdrawn will remain in the PF account, with the employee retaining ownership of the balance.

For instance, consider an employee named Ramesh who retires at the age of 58 with ₹20 lakh in his PF account. Under the existing arrangement, he would receive the entire ₹20 lakh in a lump sum.

With the proposed SWP, however, Ramesh could opt to receive the amount in instalments, while the remaining balance stays in his PF account.

The exact frequency and amount of these instalments will depend on the detailed rules that EPFO is yet to announce.

What Happens To PF Money Under The Existing Rules?

Currently, employees generally receive their accumulated PF savings as a lump sum after retirement. To withdraw the amount, they have to submit Form 19, following which the money is transferred to their bank account.

There has so far been no provision for retirees to systematically withdraw their PF savings in instalments.

Employees can leave money in their PF accounts after retirement, but only for a limited period. If no contribution is made to an account for three years after retirement, it is classified as inoperative. Interest stops accruing on such accounts, making a lump-sum withdrawal the usual option.

Can Employees Withdraw PF Money While Still Working?

Employees can make partial withdrawals from their PF accounts during their working years to meet specific needs, including medical treatment, education, marriage or housing-related expenses.

However, these withdrawals are treated as advances for particular purposes. They are not designed to provide retirees with a regular source of income after retirement.

How Is The New Plan Different From The Existing Pension Facility?

The proposed SWP is specifically for the PF component of an employee's retirement savings. It is separate from the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), under which eligible retirees already receive a monthly pension.

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EPFO accounts essentially have two components:

EPS: The pension component, which provides eligible employees with a regular pension after retirement.

EPF: The Provident Fund savings, which have traditionally been withdrawn as a lump sum after retirement.

The new arrangement concerns the EPF component and will allow retirees to access their accumulated savings in instalments.

What Happens If A Retiree Dies While Receiving Instalments?

The proposed arrangement also provides for the interests of the employee's family in the event of their death while receiving instalments.

The nominee or dependent will be able to withdraw the remaining PF balance in one go. Alternatively, they may choose to continue receiving the money in instalments.

This provision is intended to ensure that the unwithdrawn savings remain accessible to the employee's family.

What Are The Benefits For Retired Employees?

The proposed facility could help retirees manage their finances more effectively by providing access to their PF savings in a phased manner.

A large lump-sum retirement payout can sometimes be spent quickly, leaving employees with limited savings for their regular expenses. Receiving the money in instalments could help retirees plan their monthly spending and maintain greater financial security.

The unwithdrawn balance will remain in the PF account, allowing employees to retain control over the money they have not yet accessed.

Will PF Instalments Be Paid Every Month?

Several details about the SWP are yet to be clarified by EPFO. These include:

Whether instalments will be paid monthly or at another interval.

How much money employees will be able to withdraw in each instalment.

How long the instalments will continue.

Whether the remaining PF balance will continue to earn interest.

Whether the existing three-year rule on interest payments for inactive accounts will apply to employees opting for the SWP.

EPFO is expected to provide clarity on these aspects when it issues the detailed guidelines.

When Will The New PF Withdrawal Facility Begin?

The implementation date has not yet been announced. Employees will be able to apply for the facility only after EPFO releases the complete rules and specifies the procedure.

Until then, retired employees do not need to take any action.

EPFO Warns Employees Against Fraudulent Calls And Messages

Employees should be cautious of calls, messages or links claiming to offer access to the new SWP facility.

EPFO does not ask employees to share their Universal Account Number (UAN), password or One-Time Password (OTP) over the phone. Retirees should rely only on the organisation's official website and verified social media accounts for updates about the scheme.

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