November 2026 Financial Changes: LPG Prices, Bank Charges, ITR Deadline, GST Rules, And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Commercial LPG prices increased; banks revised credit card charges.

IndusInd Bank introduced fees for select failed transactions.

Pensioners must submit life certificates; ITR deadline extended.

November brings a series of changes for taxpayers, pensioners and bank customers, from revised credit card fees to GST amendments and new deadlines. Commercial LPG prices have also increased, adding to expenses for businesses that rely on the fuel. Here are the key changes taking effect this month.

Commercial LPG Prices Rise; Household Rates Unchanged

Commercial LPG cylinders have become costlier across major cities from November 1. The price of a 19-kg cylinder in Delhi has increased by Rs 10 to Rs 2,820. Mumbai’s rate is now Rs 2,774.50, while Kolkata’s has risen to Rs 2,964.

In Chennai, the price has gone up by Rs 11.50 to Rs 2,994.50. Bengaluru has seen a Rs 10 increase, taking the rate to Rs 2,908.

The latest hike affects commercial consumers such as hotels, restaurants, dhabas and catering businesses. Household consumers, however, will continue to pay the existing rate for a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder.

PNB Revises Credit Card Charges From November 1

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revised service charges on its Visa and RuPay credit cards. Cash withdrawals at PNB ATMs will now attract a fee of 2.5% of the amount withdrawn or Rs 400, whichever is higher. For withdrawals at other domestic ATMs, the charge will be 2.5% or Rs 500, whichever is higher.

The bank has also updated its late payment fee structure. No fee will apply to outstanding dues of up to Rs 500, while the maximum charge will rise to Rs 1,200 for dues exceeding Rs 50,000.

A new fee applies to utility bill payments as well. Customers whose total utility payments exceed Rs 50,000 in a billing cycle will be charged 1% of the amount, subject to a maximum of Rs 2,000 per transaction. PNB has also revised cheque return and ECS or auto-debit dishonour charges.

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IndusInd Bank To Charge For Select Failed Transactions

IndusInd Bank has introduced charges for certain failed transactions from November 1, affecting customers with Indus Delite, Indus Digi-start, Indus Online-Min Bal Required and Indie Star, Superstar and Megastar savings accounts.

A POS payment declined due to insufficient funds will attract a Rs 25 fee. The same charge will apply to ATM transactions declined because of an insufficient balance at IndusInd Bank ATMs. Cheques returned for reasons other than financial issues will cost Rs 50 per cheque.

These fees are exclusive of GST. Previously, the specified failed transactions were free of charge.

Pensioners’ Annual Life Certificate Submission Window Opens

Government pensioners below 80 years of age must submit their annual life certificates between November 1 and November 30, 2026. Pensioners aged 80 and above have been able to submit theirs since October 1.

The certificate can be filed physically at a pension-disbursing bank branch or digitally through the Jeevan Pramaan facility using Aadhaar-based authentication and face authentication.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority has also enabled the UPS Jeevan Setu Digital Life Certificate facility for Unified Pension Scheme subscribers. Eligible pensioners must submit their certificates through the Protean eGov App by November 30.

ITR Filing Deadline Extended For Certain Audited Taxpayers

Some taxpayers covered by audit requirements for Assessment Year 2026-27 have received an extension to file their income tax returns.

The deadline has been moved from October 31 to November 21, 2026, for eligible businesses, professionals, firms and other specified taxpayers. The extension applies to those who filed their tax audit reports by October 21.

The revised date is category-specific and should not be treated as a universal extension for all income tax return filers.

GST Provisions On Discounts And Refunds Change

Amendments to certain provisions of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, come into effect from November 1.

The changes relate to post-supply discounts, credit notes and GST refunds. They revise the conditions under which eligible discounts offered after a sale can be excluded from taxable value, including the requirement to reverse input tax credit attributable to the discount.

The amendments also address refund provisions relevant to businesses facing inverted duty structures.

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What Consumers Should Keep In Mind

The November changes vary by bank, credit card, account type and taxpayer category. Customers should review their bank’s updated schedule of charges, while pensioners should confirm that their life certificates have been successfully submitted and recorded.

Taxpayers should also check which filing deadline applies to their category before making plans around the revised date.