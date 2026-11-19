Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Benchmark indices jumped sharply, recovering from a weak opening.

Banking stocks and record FII inflows fueled the recovery.

Lower crude prices, positive global cues bolstered investor confidence.

Value buying after previous session's losses also contributed.

The Indian benchmark indices jumped sharply on Thursday as the Sensex rose over 929 points to close trade at 82,960 and the Nifty ended 286 points higher to settle at 25,514 at 3:30 PM.

The markets turned positive after 10 am, with the BSE Sensex surging 951.41 points, or 1.16 per cent, to 82,983.22. The NSE Nifty also advanced 273.45 points, or 1.08 per cent, to 25,501.40 at around 3:15 pm.

The recovery followed a weak opening, during which the Sensex had fallen 333.18 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 81,698.63. The Nifty had declined 123.15 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 25,104.80.

The sharp turnaround came amid buying across banking stocks, continued foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and renewed investor interest in equities following the previous session's losses.

5 Key Factors Behind Sensex And Nifty's Recovery

1. Banking Stocks Lead The Rally

Buying interest in banking stocks emerged as one of the major drivers of Thursday's market recovery. The Bank Nifty crossed the 62,900 mark for the first time, with HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank among the leading contributors to the gains.

The strength in banking shares helped lift the benchmark indices after their sharp decline in early trade.

2. Record FII Inflows Support Market Sentiment

Continued investments by foreign institutional investors also provided support to domestic equities.

FIIs purchased shares worth Rs 5,866.78 crore on Wednesday. Their cumulative investments have reached a record Rs 94,299 crore so far this month, providing a boost to market sentiment.

Strong corporate earnings growth has further strengthened the outlook for equities.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said, "The sustained inflows from FIIs, which have touched a record Rs 94299 crores so far this month, assisted by impressive earnings growth, have the potential to take the market forward. The underlying momentum in the market is strong."

3. Easing Crude Oil Prices Provide Relief

A decline in crude oil prices also contributed to the positive sentiment in domestic markets.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.04 per cent lower at USD 91.91 per barrel. The relative stability in international oil prices helped support investor confidence in Indian equities.

4. Positive Global Cues Lift Investor Sentiment

Firm global cues provided another boost to domestic markets, with sentiment towards technology stocks improving following the record-breaking initial public offering (IPO) of artificial intelligence company Anthropic.

Anthropic, which developed the Claude chatbot, priced its IPO at USD 83 per share, above its previously targeted range. The offering raised USD 81 billion, valuing the company at around USD 1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis.

The announcement lifted US stock futures, with Nasdaq futures rising 1 per cent and S&P 500 futures gaining 0.6 per cent.

Asian markets also witnessed mixed movements during early trade. Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI remained largely unchanged. Taiwan's benchmark index, however, declined 1 per cent.

Overnight, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite had gained 101.50 points, or 0.39 per cent, to close at 24,429.89.

5. Value Buying After Previous Session's Losses

Value buying at lower levels also helped the domestic benchmarks recover from their early declines. Investors stepped in to purchase shares after the sharp fall during the opening session.

The buying interest followed Wednesday's losses, when the Sensex dropped 500.38 points, or 0.61 per cent, to settle at 82,031.81. The Nifty declined 159.45 points, or 0.63 per cent, to close at 25,227.95.

The recovery on Thursday reflected renewed buying interest, supported by foreign fund investments, banking stocks and favourable global market sentiment.