What Did Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Tell PM Modi? Details Of Record $48 Billion Investment Revealed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi welcomed investment, expecting jobs, exports, skill development.

Amazon has announced a massive expansion of its India investment plans, committing an additional $13 billion towards artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure by 2030, taking its total planned investment in the country to $48 billion between 2026 and 2030.

Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday and reiterated the company's long-term commitment to India, reported PTI. The fresh investment will strengthen Amazon's artificial intelligence, cloud computing, e-commerce and logistics operations across the country.

The latest announcement also pushes Amazon's cumulative investments in India between 2010 and 2030 to more than $88 billion, underscoring the country's growing importance in the global technology and digital economy landscape.

AI And Cloud Investments Receive Major Boost

Amazon said the additional $13 billion investment will be directed towards expanding artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure in India by 2030. The company stated that the investment will increase Amazon Web Services data centre capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The move will take Amazon's total planned investment in AI and cloud infrastructure in India to more than $21 billion between 2026 and 2030. The company said this makes Amazon one of the largest global investors in AI and cloud infrastructure in the country.

The expanded infrastructure is expected to provide startups, enterprises and government organisations with access to custom AI chips, managed AI services, cloud technologies and developer tools aimed at accelerating innovation and supporting business growth.

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Amazon Raises India Investment Commitment

Amazon had earlier pledged investments exceeding $35 billion in India by 2030. The new commitment increases the company's planned investment in India to $48 billion during the 2026-2030 period.

The company said cumulative investments made between 2010 and 2030 will now exceed $88 billion. Amazon added that the investments are intended to meet rising demand across its e-commerce, cloud computing and artificial intelligence businesses.

Apart from technology investments, the company also announced plans to open more than 20 new fulfilment centres and over 100 delivery stations across India during the current year.

Modi Welcomes Record Investment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Amazon's investment plans and said the move would create fresh opportunities for young people in the country.

"A great meeting with Mr. Andy Jassy. I welcome Amazon's record $48 billion investment in India. This will create new opportunities for our youth. At the same time, it shows the growing interest across the world to invest in India," Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister's remarks came after his meeting with Jassy in New Delhi, where the Amazon chief discussed the company's future plans and its commitment to supporting India's growth story.

Jassy Reaffirms Long-Term Commitment To India

Jassy said Amazon has witnessed strong growth in India across its e-commerce, artificial intelligence and cloud businesses since entering the market more than a decade ago.

"We came to India over a decade ago and have since been serving customers, sellers, developers, start-ups and enterprises through our different businesses. The response has been tremendous, with strong growth especially across our ecommerce, AI, and cloud businesses," he said.

Jassy said Amazon's planned investments are aligned with the government's vision of a developed and self-reliant India. He added that the company remains committed to being a long-term partner in the country's growth journey.

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Focus On Jobs, Exports And Digital Skills

Amazon said it has digitised 12 million small businesses in India and enabled more than $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports.

The company stated that it has supported 2.8 million jobs and trained over 10 million Indians in cloud skills. Going forward, Amazon said it aims to support 3.8 million jobs and facilitate $80 billion in cumulative exports.

The company also pledged to extend the benefits of artificial intelligence to 15 million small businesses and provide AI education to 4 million government school students as part of its broader focus on digitisation, job creation and skill development.