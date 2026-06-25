EPFO Portal To Remain Unavailable For 3 Days: Check Dates, Affected Services And Alternatives

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom EPFO services, especially claims, will be unavailable June 26-28.

This temporary shutdown is for system migration, enhancing efficiency.

Normal services will resume from June 29, post-upgrade completion.

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers planning to file claims this weekend may have to wait a little longer.

The retirement fund body has announced that several services on its official member portal will remain unavailable for three days due to a scheduled system migration aimed at upgrading its claims processing infrastructure. While claim-related services will be temporarily suspended, members will still be able to access essential EPF information through alternative channels such as the Umang app, SMS, WhatsApp and the missed-call facility.

The move is part of a larger technology upgrade that EPFO says will ultimately improve processing efficiency and deliver faster, more reliable services to millions of subscribers.

When Will The EPFO Portal Be Unavailable?

According to an important notice displayed on the EPFO's Unified Member Portal, services will remain unavailable from 00:00 hours on June 26, 2026 until 23:59 hours on June 28, 2026.

The temporary shutdown is being undertaken to facilitate database consolidation and software upgrades for the claims processing system.

In its notification, EPFO said the migration is intended "to enhance service delivery, improve processing efficiency and provide a better user experience."

Which EPFO Services Will Be Affected?

During the migration period, subscribers will not be able to use several key services available on the portal.

These include:

Submission of fresh EPF claims

Processing of claims already in the system during the migration window

EPFO clarified that claims submitted before the migration begins will not be cancelled but will be processed once the upgraded system becomes operational.

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When Will Normal Services Resume?

The retirement fund body expects all online services to become operational again from 00:00 hours on June 29, 2026.

In its notice, EPFO apologised for the temporary inconvenience and said the upgrade would help provide faster, more secure and more dependable services in the future.

Subscribers requiring assistance during the migration period can also contact the EPFO call centre on 14470.

Need To Check Your PF Balance? Here's What You Can Use

Although the official portal will be temporarily unavailable, members can still access several EPF-related services through alternate digital platforms.

Subscribers can check their provident fund balance, track claim status and view account information using the Umang app, WhatsApp, SMS or the missed-call facility.

Option 1: Check EPF Balance Through The Umang App

Members can download the Umang app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and sign in using their registered mobile number.

After logging in:

Search for EPFO

Open Employee Centric Services

Select Track Claim

Enter the Universal Account Number (UAN)

Verify using the OTP sent to the registered mobile number

Once authenticated, users can access their EPF-related information, including claim status and account details.

Option 2: Use EPFO's WhatsApp Service

EPFO members can also obtain information through the organisation's verified WhatsApp service.

To begin, users need to send "Hello" to the WhatsApp number of their respective regional EPFO office. For example:

Central Delhi: 8178457507

South Delhi: 9717547174

The service supports multiple regional languages and is available round the clock to answer routine member queries.

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Option 3: Give A Missed Call

Subscribers registered with EPFO can also receive account details by giving a missed call from their registered mobile number to 9966044425.

The call disconnects automatically after two rings without any charge. Members then receive details of their latest contribution and current provident fund balance.

Option 4: Check Balance Via SMS

EPF subscribers can also obtain their balance and contribution details through SMS.

Members simply need to send EPFOHO UAN to 7738299899 using their registered mobile number.

The SMS service is available in English, Hindi and several regional languages, including Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

Why Is EPFO Upgrading Its System?

The temporary disruption is part of a planned technology upgrade designed to modernise EPFO's claims processing infrastructure.

According to the organisation, the database consolidation and software migration are expected to improve claim processing efficiency while delivering a smoother and more secure experience for members once services resume.

For subscribers planning to submit withdrawal or settlement requests, however, the advice is straightforward: wait until the upgraded system goes live on June 29, or use EPFO's alternate digital channels to access account information during the downtime.

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