From Andhra Pradesh To Singapore: Banganapalle Mangoes Set Sail In Export First

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's first Banganapalle mango sea shipment reached Singapore.

APEDA facilitated shipment, offering cost-effective, sustainable export route.

Consignment arrived in excellent condition, boosting future horticultural exports.

India has achieved a milestone in agricultural exports with the first commercial sea shipment of premium Banganapalle mangoes reaching Singapore, opening up a cost-effective and sustainable route for exporting one of the country's most sought-after fruit varieties.

The shipment, facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is being viewed as an important step towards expanding overseas markets for Indian horticultural produce while reducing dependence on air freight, reported ANI.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the consignment comprised 5 metric tonnes (MT) of Banganapalle mangoes exported by M/s Osum Food Solutions LLP. The shipment left India on June 11, 2026, and arrived in Singapore on June 24, 2026.

APEDA Backs First Commercial Sea Shipment

The Ministry said APEDA, in collaboration with the ICAR-Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH), Lucknow, successfully facilitated the country's first commercial sea shipment of premium Banganapalle mangoes to Singapore.

The initiative is intended to widen international market access for Indian mangoes while demonstrating that sea freight can serve as a commercially viable option for exporting fresh produce.

From Andhra Pradesh Orchards to Singapore Shelves

The mangoes were sourced from Good Agricultural Practices (GAP)-certified orchards in Andhra Pradesh before being processed and packed at an APEDA-recognised packhouse in Karnataka.

According to the Ministry, the consignment complied with all phytosanitary and quality standards prescribed by Singapore, ensuring the fruit remained export-ready throughout the journey.

Quality Impresses Singapore Importer

The successful delivery highlighted the effectiveness of India's post-harvest management systems and cold-chain logistics during sea transportation.

Singapore-based importer EC-Links Pte Ltd reported that the fruit arrived in excellent condition, praising its sweetness, uniform ripening, shelf life and overall phytosanitary quality.

The Ministry said the shipment successfully met all import requirements, demonstrating that scientific handling practices and temperature-controlled logistics can preserve fruit quality even during long-distance maritime transport.

Sea Freight Brings Better Returns for Farmers

Apart from expanding export opportunities, the shipment also translated into higher earnings for growers.

While Banganapalle mangoes were selling in the domestic market for around Rs 25 to Rs 26 per kilogram, the export consignment realised approximately Rs 50 per kilogram, nearly doubling farm-gate returns.

The Ministry said the development highlights the potential for exports to create greater value for farmers by connecting premium produce with overseas markets.

A Sustainable Route for Horticultural Exports

Officials believe the successful shipment underscores the growing potential of sea freight as a cost-effective, environmentally sustainable and commercially scalable mode of transporting fresh fruits.

Supported by cold-chain infrastructure, scientific post-harvest handling and efficient logistics, maritime transport could help improve the competitiveness of Indian horticultural exports in global markets.

Why Banganapalle Mangoes Stand Out

Banganapalle is among India's most popular mango varieties and is recognised for its golden-yellow skin, pleasant aroma, fibreless pulp and rich sweetness.

Its popularity in international markets offers significant scope for expanding exports, particularly as India explores more efficient transport options for perishable produce.

APEDA Eyes Wider Export Opportunities

The Ministry said APEDA has been actively encouraging the use of sea freight for fresh fruit and vegetable exports through market development initiatives, infrastructure support and capacity-building programmes.

Officials believe the successful Singapore shipment could pave the way for similar exports to other international destinations, strengthening India's position in the global horticulture trade while creating better income opportunities for farmers.