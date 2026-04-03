The Taigun facelift is expected to feature a revised front end and illuminated Taigun lettering at the back. The overall styling is anticipated to be sportier.
Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Revealed: How It Stacks Up Against Kushaq
The Taigun will get a revised front end and we expect Taigun lettering at the back to the illuminated as well. The styling would be sportier as well.
Volkswagen will soon launch the new Taigun facelift in India and here we will see what are the changes vs the Kushaq facelift which was launched recently. Styling wise the changes for the Taigun facelift would be different vs the Kushaq facelift.
Design and Features
The Taigun will get a revised front end and we expect Taigun lettering at the back to the illuminated as well. The styling would be sportier as well.
Inside the infotainment would be overhauled and a new look interior will be seen on the Taigun with a revised digital instrument cluster. While like the Kushaq facelift we can expect the Taigun facelift to get a panoramic sunroof as well plus features like dual powered seats.
It won't get a 360 degree camera or ADAS though. That said the rear massager for the Kushaq could be seen on the Taigun facelift as well.
Engine and Launch Details
If we talk about engine options then the facelift Taigun will get 1.0 and 1.5 TSI engines while the 1.0 TSI will get a new 8 speed automatic gearbox. The 1.0 Tsi will continue with a manual too.
The 1.5 TSI could get a manual gearbox though which could be a difference vs it's sibling. The GT 1.5 variants could be differentiated here. The 1.5 TSI will also get the 7 speed DSG automatic gearbox.
The new Taigun would be launched on the 9th of this month.
Related Video
Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the expected styling changes for the new Taigun facelift?
What interior updates can be expected in the Taigun facelift?
The interior will see an overhaul with a new look, an updated infotainment system, and a revised digital instrument cluster. It might also gain features like a panoramic sunroof and dual-powered seats.
What are the engine and transmission options for the Taigun facelift?
The facelift will offer 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engines. The 1.0 TSI will come with a new 8-speed automatic or a manual, while the 1.5 TSI will have a 7-speed DSG and potentially a manual option.
When will the new Volkswagen Taigun facelift be launched in India?
The new Volkswagen Taigun facelift is scheduled to be launched on the 9th of this month.