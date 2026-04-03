Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Revealed: How It Stacks Up Against Kushaq

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Volkswagen will soon launch the new Taigun facelift in India and here we will see what are the changes vs the Kushaq facelift which was launched recently. Styling wise the changes for the Taigun facelift would be different vs the Kushaq facelift.

Design and Features

The Taigun will get a revised front end and we expect Taigun lettering at the back to the illuminated as well. The styling would be sportier as well.

Inside the infotainment would be overhauled and a new look interior will be seen on the Taigun with a revised digital instrument cluster. While like the Kushaq facelift we can expect the Taigun facelift to get a panoramic sunroof as well plus features like dual powered seats.

It won't get a 360 degree camera or ADAS though. That said the rear massager for the Kushaq could be seen on the Taigun facelift as well.





Engine and Launch Details

If we talk about engine options then the facelift Taigun will get 1.0 and 1.5 TSI engines while the 1.0 TSI will get a new 8 speed automatic gearbox. The 1.0 Tsi will continue with a manual too.

The 1.5 TSI could get a manual gearbox though which could be a difference vs it's sibling. The GT 1.5 variants could be differentiated here. The 1.5 TSI will also get the 7 speed DSG automatic gearbox.

The new Taigun would be launched on the 9th of this month.