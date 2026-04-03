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HomeBusinessPersonal FinancePM Kisan 23rd Installment Soon? Check If Your Name Is On The Beneficiary List

PM Kisan 23rd Installment Soon? Check If Your Name Is On The Beneficiary List

PM Kisan 23rd Installment Date Update: Farmers are awaiting the next instalment, expected around July. Here’s what to know about eligibility, e-KYC requirements and how to check your payment online.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
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The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme continues to serve as a crucial financial support system for millions of farmers across India. With the 22nd instalment already credited earlier this year, attention has now turned to the expected timeline for the 23rd instalment and the eligibility conditions attached to it.

Under the scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually, disbursed in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 every four months through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism. The initiative is aimed at supplementing farmers’ income and supporting their agricultural needs.

When Can Farmers Expect The 23rd Instalment?

As per the established disbursement cycle, instalments are released every four months. The 22nd instalment was credited in March, which has led to expectations that the next tranche could be released around July 2026.

However, it is important to note that no official announcement has been made by the government regarding the exact release date. The final timeline will only be confirmed once an official notification is issued.

Eligibility Conditions: Who May Miss Out?

While the scheme covers a wide base of beneficiaries, not all registered farmers may receive the upcoming instalment. Eligibility is closely tied to compliance with mandatory requirements.

Farmers who have not completed their e-KYC process or land verification formalities may face delays or exclusion from the payment cycle. Additionally, linking Aadhaar with the bank account is essential for receiving funds under the DBT system.

Failure to meet these requirements could result in the instalment being withheld. Authorities have consistently emphasised the importance of completing these formalities well in advance to avoid disruptions.

Key Requirements To Ensure Payment

To continue receiving benefits under the PM-Kisan scheme, farmers need to ensure the following:

Completion of e-KYC verification
Aadhaar linkage with a bank account
Successful land record verification

These steps are critical for ensuring that payments are processed smoothly and credited without delays.

According to government data, more than Rs 4.27 lakh crore has been disbursed under the scheme so far, highlighting its scale and reach among India’s farming community.

How To Check PM Kisan Instalment Status Online

Farmers can verify their payment status and check whether their name appears in the beneficiary list through the official portal. The process is designed to be simple and accessible from home.

To check the status:

1. Visit the official PM-Kisan website (pmkisan.gov.in).
2. Click on the ‘Beneficiary List’ option.
3. Enter details such as state, district, block and village.
4. Click on ‘Get Report’.

Once submitted, the system will display the list of beneficiaries for the selected location. Farmers can search for their name and also review the status of previous instalments.

The online system allows beneficiaries to access information directly, reducing dependence on intermediaries and minimising the risk of misinformation. With increasing digital adoption, such platforms are helping streamline access to government schemes.

Farmers are advised to regularly check their status and update their records to avoid last-minute issues when instalments are released.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How can farmers check their PM Kisan instalment status online?

Visit the official PM-Kisan website, click on 'Beneficiary List', and enter your location details to check if you are on the list.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Kisan Yojana PM Kisan Scheme Pm Kisan Next Installment
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