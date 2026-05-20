Updated New Tata Tiago Facelift Now Looks Like A Smaller Altroz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tata Motors unveiled Tiago facelift with updated EV and ICE versions.

Exterior receives a new look, resembling the Altroz, with updated lights.

Tiago EV gets a larger battery, offering increased range and features.

Tata Motors have revealed the Tiago facelift including its EV and ICE avatar. It is more than a small facelift as you can see the front end is all new.

What Does It Look Like?

The new look is more like a smaller Altroz. The new Tiago gets new headlamps, tail-lamps and alloy wheels while the interior too would be updated.

Battery

The battery pack for the EV version would be bigger as well and expect the new Tiago EV to pack in more range.

Exterior

There is a new front end with slimmer headlamps, bumper and the rear has also a new look. The EV version has a more blanked off look.

Interior

The interior meanwhile will get a features update while the design would largely remain the same.

More Features

Features would include a 360 degree camera, larger screen and a new digital instrument cluster plus more safety features as well.





The ICE version will continue to have the same petrol engine and there would be a CNG option too as before.

The new Tiago EV we feel looks less distinctive now and is closer to the Altroz which is no bad thing for sure but some of the unique design details have been given away.





We would need to see the car to make further observations but the new Tiago for now gets a new look and will be a key model change although the Punch has been stealing it's limelight for a while.

Price

The new Tiago and Tiago EV will see a mild increase in prices too.