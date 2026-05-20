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HomeAutoUpdated New Tata Tiago Facelift Now Looks Like A Smaller Altroz

Updated New Tata Tiago Facelift Now Looks Like A Smaller Altroz

The new look is more like a smaller Altroz. The new Tiago gets new headlamps, tail-lamps and alloy wheels while the interior too would be updated. 

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 20 May 2026 11:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tata Motors unveiled Tiago facelift with updated EV and ICE versions.
  • Exterior receives a new look, resembling the Altroz, with updated lights.
  • Tiago EV gets a larger battery, offering increased range and features.

Tata Motors have revealed the Tiago facelift including its EV and ICE avatar. It is more than a small facelift as you can see the front end is all new. 

What Does It Look Like?

The new look is more like a smaller Altroz. The new Tiago gets new headlamps, tail-lamps and alloy wheels while the interior too would be updated. 

Battery

The battery pack for the EV version would be bigger as well and expect the new Tiago EV to pack in more range. 

Exterior

There is a new front end with slimmer headlamps, bumper and the rear has also a new look. The EV version has a more blanked off look. 

Interior

The interior meanwhile will get a features update while the design would largely remain the same. 

More Features

Features would include a 360 degree camera, larger screen and a new digital instrument cluster plus more safety features as well. 


Updated New Tata Tiago Facelift Now Looks Like A Smaller Altroz

The ICE version will continue to have the same petrol engine and there would be a CNG option too as before. 

The new Tiago EV we feel looks less distinctive now and is closer to the Altroz which is no bad thing for sure but some of the unique design details have been given away. 


Updated New Tata Tiago Facelift Now Looks Like A Smaller Altroz

We would need to see the car to make further observations but the new Tiago for now gets a new look and will be a key model change although the Punch has been stealing it's limelight for a while. 

Price

The new Tiago and Tiago EV will see a mild increase in prices too. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main visual changes to the Tata Tiago facelift?

The Tiago facelift features an all-new front end, resembling the Altroz. It includes new headlamps, tail-lamps, and alloy wheels.

Will the Tata Tiago EV have a better range?

Yes, the EV version will have a bigger battery pack, and you can expect the new Tiago EV to offer more range.

What interior updates can be expected in the new Tiago?

The interior will receive a features update, including a 360-degree camera, a larger screen, and a new digital instrument cluster.

Will the ICE version of the Tiago still have a petrol engine and CNG option?

Yes, the ICE version will continue with the same petrol engine and will also offer a CNG option as before.

Are there any expected changes in the pricing of the new Tiago models?

The new Tiago and Tiago EV will see a mild increase in their prices.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 11:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Altroz Tata Tiago Facelift Tata Tiago Facelift Features Tata Tiago Facelift Price
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