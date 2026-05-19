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HomeAutoMaruti Suzuki New Cars Testing: New Brezza, Baleno And Electric MPV

Maruti Suzuki New Cars Testing: New Brezza, Baleno And Electric MPV

The new Brezza will come with a turbo petrol engine most likely and also have a new 6 speed manual gearbox. 

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 19 May 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Maruti Suzuki testing Brezza, Baleno, and electric MPV.
  • Brezza to get turbo petrol, new gearbox, updated styling.
  • Baleno gets new Z-series engine, hybrid option, redesigned styling.

Maruti Suzuki is readying a set of new launches and these new cars were recently spotted testing. The new Brezza, Baleno and the new three row electric MPV are also being readied by the carmaker. 

What New Features Will The Cars Get?

The new Brezza will come with a turbo petrol engine most likely and also have a new 6 speed manual gearbox. 

The looks will also be updated while the interior gets new features too. 


Maruti Suzuki New Cars Testing: New Brezza, Baleno And Electric MPV

The CNG Version is also likely to get the new underbody tank arrangement. 

The other launch is the new Baleno which will get more fuel efficient thanks to the new Z series petrol engine found on the Swift and there could be a hybrid version too with more fuel efficiency. 

The styling will feature a new redesigned grille plus headlamps while the features list would also be updated. 

The other big launch is the new electric three row MPV which would be based on the same platform as the eVitara and would be sold via the Nexa sales channel. 

It would be the second electric car and would be a three row vehicle slotted between the XL6 and the Invicto. 

The battery pack would be similar to the eVitara and gain a good amount of range on offer too. 

Of the three cars we can expect the Brezza facelift to launch first in India followed by the Baleno while the all new electric MPV will follow later. 

Maruti Suzuki has plenty in store for the buyers it seems with so many new products in the pipeline.  

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What new cars is Maruti Suzuki preparing?

Maruti Suzuki is preparing a new Brezza, a new Baleno, and a new three-row electric MPV for launch.

What updates can be expected for the new Brezza?

The new Brezza will likely feature a turbo petrol engine, a new 6-speed manual gearbox, updated exterior styling, and new interior features. The CNG version may get a new underbody tank.

What improvements will the new Baleno receive?

The new Baleno will get more fuel efficient with a new Z series petrol engine and may offer a hybrid version. It will also feature a redesigned grille, new headlamps, and updated features.

Tell me about the new electric three-row MPV.

This new electric MPV will be built on the eVitara's platform, sold via Nexa, and slotted between the XL6 and Invicto. It will have a battery similar to the eVitara and offer good range.

What is the expected launch order for these new Maruti Suzuki models?

The Brezza facelift is expected to launch first, followed by the Baleno. The all-new electric MPV will be launched later.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Baleno New Brezza Electric MPV Maruti Suzuki New Cars Maruti Suzuki Testing Baleno And Electric MPV
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