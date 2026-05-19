Maruti Suzuki New Cars Testing: New Brezza, Baleno And Electric MPV

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maruti Suzuki testing Brezza, Baleno, and electric MPV.

Brezza to get turbo petrol, new gearbox, updated styling.

Baleno gets new Z-series engine, hybrid option, redesigned styling.

Maruti Suzuki is readying a set of new launches and these new cars were recently spotted testing. The new Brezza, Baleno and the new three row electric MPV are also being readied by the carmaker.

What New Features Will The Cars Get?

The new Brezza will come with a turbo petrol engine most likely and also have a new 6 speed manual gearbox.

The looks will also be updated while the interior gets new features too.





The CNG Version is also likely to get the new underbody tank arrangement.

The other launch is the new Baleno which will get more fuel efficient thanks to the new Z series petrol engine found on the Swift and there could be a hybrid version too with more fuel efficiency.

The styling will feature a new redesigned grille plus headlamps while the features list would also be updated.

The other big launch is the new electric three row MPV which would be based on the same platform as the eVitara and would be sold via the Nexa sales channel.

It would be the second electric car and would be a three row vehicle slotted between the XL6 and the Invicto.

The battery pack would be similar to the eVitara and gain a good amount of range on offer too.

Of the three cars we can expect the Brezza facelift to launch first in India followed by the Baleno while the all new electric MPV will follow later.

Maruti Suzuki has plenty in store for the buyers it seems with so many new products in the pipeline.