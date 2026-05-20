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HomeNewsBJP Says Rahul Gandhi ‘Losing Mental Balance’ Over ‘Traitor’ Remark On PM

BJP Says Rahul Gandhi ‘Losing Mental Balance’ Over ‘Traitor’ Remark On PM

Reacting strongly to the remarks, BJP president Nitin Nabin said Gandhi’s statement reflected his “anarchic mindset and character”.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 May 2026 10:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi for calling Modi and Shah
  • Gandhi criticized PM Modi and Amit Shah in Raebareli speech.
  • BJP claims Gandhi's remarks insult India and reflect

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling his statements an insult to the country and demanding an apology.

The reaction came after Gandhi, while addressing an event in his Lok Sabha constituency of Raebareli, referred to Modi and Shah as “traitors” while criticising them on multiple issues.

‘Reflects His Anarchic Mindset’: Nitin Nabin

Reacting strongly to the remarks, BJP president Nitin Nabin said Gandhi’s statement reflected his “anarchic mindset and character”.

“The kind of statement he gave clearly reflects his anarchic mindset and character. The remarks also reflect his frustration and disappointment with his party facing defeats in elections,” Nabin said.

“I also believe that he is losing his mental balance,” he added.

Nabin termed the remarks unfortunate and said they insulted the “140 crore people of the country”.

“The man who has put a curb on terror incidents, ended Naxalism, enhanced the tiranga's (tricolour) respect, for such a person you will use such kind of words?” he asked.

He further demanded that Gandhi apologise to the people of the country.

BJP Shares Video Of Rahul Gandhi’s Speech

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari shared a video of Gandhi’s speech on X, in which the Congress leader is purportedly heard urging people to tell Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members that Modi and Shah were “traitors” who had “sold the country” and attacked the Constitution and national icons.

“You will have to stand up and fight. When RSS workers come to your homes and talk about Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, you must tell them that their organisation, Modi and Shah are traitors. They have worked towards selling our country and attacked our Constitution, Ambedkarji and Mahatma Gandhi,” Gandhi is heard saying in the video.

‘Language Of Urban Naxals’: BJP Spokesperson

In a separate video posted on X, Bhandari alleged that Gandhi’s remarks reflected the mindset of “urban Naxals” and accused him of acting against the country’s interests.

“Rahul Gandhi has called 140 crore Indians traitors. This tells you that his remote control is with anti-India forces,” Bhandari said.

He further alleged that Gandhi was angry because India was united under Prime Minister Modi.

“His language is that of an urban Naxal who is irritated and angry that under Prime Minister Modi, India is united. Rahul Gandhi has in the past said that he wants to fight the Indian state,” the BJP spokesperson alleged.

BJP Links Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks To ‘Anti-India Forces’

Bhandari also claimed that Gandhi’s language resembled that used by terrorists in Pakistan and accused him of furthering the agenda of anti-India forces.

“Whether it is Rahul Gandhi or terrorists in Pakistan, the language of both is similar because Rahul Gandhi is fulfilling the agenda of anti-India forces in India,” he said.

He also alleged that Pakistan-based militant Hafiz Saeed had earlier expressed support for a Congress-led government in India.

“His (Gandhi's) statement is an insult to Indian democracy and the Indian state and proves that he is nothing but a fringe leader,” Bhandari added.

Before You Go

Breaking: BJP vs Congress Clash Over Inflation Remarks as Rahul Gandhi’s “Traitor” Comment Sparks Row

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the BJP attacked Rahul Gandhi?

The BJP attacked Rahul Gandhi over his remarks calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah 'traitors'. They consider these statements an insult to the country.

What did Rahul Gandhi say about Modi and Shah?

Rahul Gandhi referred to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as 'traitors' in his Lok Sabha constituency of Raebareli. He urged people to tell RSS members this.

How has the BJP responded to Gandhi's remarks?

The BJP has called Gandhi's statements an insult to 140 crore Indians and reflective of an 'anarchic mindset'. They have demanded an apology from him.

What else has the BJP alleged about Rahul Gandhi's statements?

The BJP spokesperson alleged Gandhi's language resembles that of 'urban Naxals' and 'terrorists in Pakistan', suggesting he is furthering anti-India forces' agendas.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi BJP : Rahul Gandhi Losing Mental Balance Traitor Remark
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