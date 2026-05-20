Cong To Join Tamil Nadu Cabinet After 59 Years, 2 MLAs To Take Oath In Vijay Govt

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay's TVK party forms government with allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party TVK has reshaped Tamil Nadu politics after securing victory in the 2026 Assembly elections and forming the government with support from Congress and Left parties. In a major development, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal confirmed on Wednesday that two Congress MLAs will be inducted into the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, marking the party’s return to the state government after a gap of 59 years.

Congress Returns To Tamil Nadu Cabinet

Venugopal announced that Congress MLAs Advocate Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan will take oath as ministers on Thursday. Sharing the update on X, he said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had approved their induction into the Cabinet.

He described the move as a “historic occasion” for the party, noting that Congress would become part of the Tamil Nadu government for the first time in nearly six decades.

Venugopal also extended his best wishes to both legislators and expressed confidence that they would work towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu. He said the ministers would contribute to implementing the welfare-driven and people-centric governance vision outlined by the leadership.

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Vijay-led TVK Canged Tamil Nadu Politics

Tamil Nadu witnessed a dramatic political shift in the 2026 Assembly elections, with actor Vijay leading his three-year-old party, TVK, to a landmark victory. The result ended the long-standing dominance of both the DMK and AIADMK, which were pushed out of power after decades at the centre of state politics.

With backing from Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and IUML, Vijay was sworn in as Chief Minister earlier this year. His government later proved its majority during the Assembly floor test, consolidating TVK’s position in the state.

The induction of Congress ministers is being viewed as another significant step in strengthening the alliance government led by Vijay, while also reviving Congress’ direct role in Tamil Nadu’s administration after several decades.

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