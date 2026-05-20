Banda Records Scorching 47.6°C, Emerges India's Hottest City Once Again

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Banda, India, recorded 47.6°C, world's hottest city.

Delhi faces orange alert, temperatures near 46°C.

Northern India endures severe heatwave, little relief expected.

Extreme heat conditions continued to tighten their grip across north India on Wednesday, with Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district once again emerging as the hottest city while Delhi-NCR remained under severe heatwave conditions. Banda recorded a scorching 47.6 degrees Celsius on May 18, matching its April high and marking the highest temperature recorded in the district on the date in the last 75 years. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department upgraded Delhi’s heat warning from yellow to orange alert, cautioning that the national capital could witness temperatures touching 46 degrees Celsius, with little relief expected over the coming week.

Banda Breaks Records

Located in Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region, Banda has repeatedly featured among the hottest places globally this summer. Weather experts said the district’s soaring temperatures reflected the intensifying heat conditions sweeping across northern and central India.

Meteorologists noted that Banda had earlier recorded the same temperature of 47.6 degrees Celsius on April 27, making this the second time within a month that the district touched the extreme mark.

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are declared when temperatures cross 40 degrees Celsius and remain at least 4.5 degrees above normal levels.

Also Read: Intense ‘Loo’ Spell To Sweep Ghaziabad, Noida; Weather Department Issues Advisory

Delhi Under Orange Alert

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi for the next five days, warning that daytime temperatures are unlikely to fall below 43 degrees Celsius throughout the week. The weather office also cautioned that severe heatwave conditions could persist over the next two days, while no significant drop in maximum or minimum temperatures is expected over the next seven days.

Weather experts attributed the relentless heat to the absence of active western disturbances or cyclonic circulations. Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President at Skymet Weather, said hot and dry winds from western and north-western regions were continuously sweeping towards Delhi.

IMD scientist Naresh Kumar warned that the heatwave situation across Delhi and north India was steadily worsening, with temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius in parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: IMD Issues Fresh 5-Day Severe Heat Wave Warning For Delhi And Parts Of North India

The continuing heat spell has raised concerns over dehydration, heatstroke and prolonged exposure risks, particularly for children, elderly people and outdoor workers.