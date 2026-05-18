Tata Sierra EV Gets Delayed But AWD Variant Remains Confirmed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tata Sierra EV launching Q2 FY2026-27, targeting festive season.

It will feature two battery options and AWD capability.

Sierra EV positioned between Curvv and Harrier EVs.

Tata Sierra EV was pushed back by some time but now it will indeed come to India with a launch planned by the second quarter of FY2026-27. The new Sierra will come right before the festive season and will also be the second model after the Harrier EV to come with an AWD configuration.

The new Sierra EV will be placed above the Curvv EV and below the Harrier EV. Importantly there will be two battery packs on offer with a 55 kWh unit plus the 65 kWh one with AWD on offer which means dual motors. Expect a real world range of around 500km for the single motor larger battery pack while the dual motor AWD would be slightly less.

The Sierra in ICE form is not available with AWD and the EV will be coming with one which will make it stand out in its segment. The EV version will look different from the ICE Sierra and similar to the concept version with a blanked out front grille while the interiors would also have a tweaked look while the triple screen layout might not be offered on the EV version.

The new Sierra EV will be another EV and will be placed in the premium end but more affordable than the flagship Harrier EV. Compared to other EVs, the dual motor Sierra EV would be an obvious advantage and will enable it to become a better car for slight off-road or hilly areas thanks to AWD capability although range will be affected with dual motors offering more acceleration but eating range.