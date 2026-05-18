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HomeAutoTata Sierra EV Gets Delayed But AWD Variant Remains Confirmed

Tata Sierra EV Gets Delayed But AWD Variant Remains Confirmed

The Sierra in ICE form is not available with AWD and the EV will be coming with one which will make it stand out in its segment.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 18 May 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tata Sierra EV launching Q2 FY2026-27, targeting festive season.
  • It will feature two battery options and AWD capability.
  • Sierra EV positioned between Curvv and Harrier EVs.

Tata Sierra EV was pushed back by some time but now it will indeed come to India with a launch planned by the second quarter of FY2026-27. The new Sierra will come right before the festive season and will also be the second model after the Harrier EV to come with an AWD configuration.

The new Sierra EV will be placed above the Curvv EV and below the Harrier EV. Importantly there will be two battery packs on offer with a 55 kWh unit plus the 65 kWh one with AWD on offer which means dual motors. Expect a real world range of around 500km for the single motor larger battery pack while the dual motor AWD would be slightly less.

The Sierra in ICE form is not available with AWD and the EV will be coming with one which will make it stand out in its segment. The EV version will look different from the ICE Sierra and similar to the concept version with a blanked out front grille while the interiors would also have a tweaked look while the triple screen layout might not be offered on the EV version.

The new Sierra EV will be another EV and will be placed in the premium end but more affordable than the flagship Harrier EV. Compared to other EVs, the dual motor Sierra EV would be an obvious advantage and will enable it to become a better car for slight off-road or hilly areas thanks to AWD capability although range will be affected with dual motors offering more acceleration but eating range.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Tata Sierra EV expected to launch in India?

The Tata Sierra EV is planned for launch by the second quarter of FY2026-27, just before the festive season.

What is the expected range of the Tata Sierra EV?

The larger 65 kWh battery pack with a single motor is expected to offer around 500km real-world range. Dual motor AWD will have slightly less range.

Will the Tata Sierra EV come with All-Wheel Drive (AWD)?

Yes, the Sierra EV will feature an AWD configuration, making it distinct from its ICE counterpart and offering advantages for varied terrains.

How will the Tata Sierra EV be positioned in Tata's EV lineup?

The Sierra EV will be positioned above the Curvv EV and below the Harrier EV, slotting into the premium, yet more affordable end of the spectrum compared to the Harrier EV.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Sierra TATA Tata Sierra EV
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