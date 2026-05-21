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HomeNewsWorldTrump Delayed Iran Strike After Gulf Allies Warned Against War During Hajj: Report

Trump Delayed Iran Strike After Gulf Allies Warned Against War During Hajj: Report

According to reports, leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE warned Washington that renewed conflict could trigger Iranian retaliation and create instability across the Gulf.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 21 May 2026 06:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump delayed Iran strike after Gulf allies urged restraint.
  • US military was ready for action but diplomacy given chance.
  • Gulf leaders cited Hajj pilgrimage as reason for delay.
  • Concerns raised about pilgrim safety and global standing.

US President Donald Trump reportedly postponed a planned military strike on Iran this week after Gulf allies and senior officials urged him not to reignite conflict during the Hajj pilgrimage season.

According to Trump, the United States was close to launching fresh attacks before he unexpectedly announced on social media Monday that diplomacy would be given more time. Speaking a day later, Trump said US military assets in the region were fully prepared for action.

“They’re loaded to the brim,” Trump said Tuesday while referring to US warships deployed in the region. “And we were all set to start.”

Gulf Allies Push for Restraint

Despite the military build-up, officials familiar with the discussions said Trump remains hesitant about returning to war with Iran and would rather pursue a negotiated settlement.

The Trump administration held separate conversations with the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates while Trump was preparing to give final approval for military action, reported CNN quoting regional sources. During those discussions, Gulf leaders reportedly pressed Washington to delay any strikes and allow diplomatic efforts to continue.

One source told CNN that Gulf nations feared Iran would retaliate against them if the US resumed bombing, similar to Tehran’s response at the beginning of the conflict. Another official said Gulf leaders presented “a unified front” in urging restraint from the Trump administration, with Hajj season being a data point. 

ALSO READ | Trump Warns Iran: ‘Agree To A Deal Or Face Some Nasty Things’

Hajj Season Became a Key Concern

The timing of any potential military action emerged as a major issue during the discussions. Gulf leaders reportedly highlighted that the region is currently in the middle of the Hajj season, one of the most significant periods in Islam, when hundreds of thousands of pilgrims travel to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

According to two senior Gulf officials cited by UK-based Middle East Eye, Trump was warned that launching attacks on Iran during Hajj could trigger a wider crisis across Gulf states. Officials feared that renewed conflict could leave large numbers of pilgrims stranded in the region.

The report also stated that Gulf officials warned the US administration that military action during the holy period leading up to Eid al-Adha could further damage Washington’s standing across the Muslim world.

ALSO READ | Trump Says He Could Be Israel PM, Claims Netanyahu ‘Will Do Whatever I Want’

Diplomatic Efforts Continue Behind the Scenes

A senior US official familiar with internal discussions within the Trump administration confirmed to Middle East Eye that the conversations with Gulf leaders had taken place.

During the talks, Gulf nations reportedly argued that diplomatic efforts, including Pakistan-led mediation initiatives, were showing “positive momentum” and deserved additional time.

Before You Go

Breaking: BJP vs Congress Clash Over Inflation Remarks as Rahul Gandhi’s “Traitor” Comment Sparks Row

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did President Trump reportedly postpone a military strike on Iran?

President Trump reportedly postponed a planned military strike on Iran after Gulf allies and senior officials urged him not to reignite conflict during the Hajj pilgrimage season.

What did President Trump say about US military readiness?

President Trump stated that US military assets in the region were fully prepared for action, describing them as 'loaded to the brim' and 'all set to start.'

What was the concern of Gulf leaders regarding a potential strike on Iran?

Gulf leaders feared Iran would retaliate against them if the US resumed bombing and warned that strikes during Hajj could trigger a wider crisis and strand pilgrims.

What diplomatic efforts were mentioned in relation to Iran?

Gulf nations argued that diplomatic efforts, including Pakistan-led mediation initiatives, were showing positive momentum and deserved additional time.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 06:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict Iran War US Iran War Hajj 2026
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