Twisha Sharma Case: Court Says No To Second Autopsy Amid Decomposition Warning

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Court denies second post-mortem for model Twisha Sharma.

Police warn body may decompose without ultra-low storage.

Family demands fresh autopsy citing investigation inconsistencies.

A court has refused permission for a second post-mortem examination of model and actor Twisha Sharma, even as the Madhya Pradesh government has stepped in to assure full support to her family and facilitate further legal and procedural options.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday assured the family of the 33-year-old Noida woman found dead in her marital home in Bhopal that the state government would extend full support in the matter, according to a statement from his office.

He also said a letter would be sent to the CBI seeking an investigation into the case.

Yadav further stated that the decision on a second post-mortem would be taken by the court. However, if the family wishes, arrangements would be made to transport the mortal remains to AIIMS Delhi.

Court Denies Second Post-Mortem

The court’s decision comes amid continued pressure from the family for a fresh autopsy. The woman was found dead on May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area, just five months after her marriage into a prominent legal family.

Her family has alleged mental harassment, abuse, and dowry-related pressure by her husband and in-laws.

The matter was scheduled for hearing on Wednesday, when the family’s plea for a second post-mortem was under consideration.

Body At Mortuary Under Review

Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar told PTI that the request for a second autopsy had been included in the case diary, but the final decision rests with the court.

Earlier, police also asked the family to take custody of the body, warning that it could begin decomposing as AIIMS Bhopal lacks ultra-low temperature storage facilities.

A letter from Katara Hills police station dated May 20 noted that the body has been kept at -4°C in the AIIMS mortuary. It also cited a communication from AIIMS Bhopal’s Forensic Medicine and Pathology Department dated May 18, which stated that preservation ideally requires -80°C storage, a facility not available at the institute.

“The body is presently kept at -4°C in the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary room. The FMP Department of AIIMS Bhopal has informed that in order to prevent decomposition, the body should be kept at -80°C, and this facility is not available at AIIMS Bhopal,” the letter stated.

Family Moves Court, Alleges Investigation Gaps

The family has approached a local court in Bhopal seeking a fresh post-mortem, citing alleged flaws in the investigation. Their lawyer, Advocate Ankur Pandey, told PTI that the FIR was registered three days after the death, raising concerns about procedural lapses.

He also said the family fears possible influence in the autopsy process due to the involvement of a relative of the accused side working as a surgeon in Bhopal.

Case Background: Marriage, Death, and FIR

The Noida-based woman married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025 and died on May 12.

Police have registered an FIR against her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law Giribala Singh under charges of dowry death and harassment.

ALSO READ: 'Body Decomposing': Twisha Sharma’s Body Kept In AIIMS Mortuary As Family Waits For Second Autopsy

The family continues to maintain that injury marks on the body were not properly documented in the initial post-mortem report and has insisted on an independent review.

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