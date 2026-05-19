New Honda City Facelift: Sharper Looks, More Tech, Same DNA?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Honda City facelift features sharper, aggressive global design.

Updated front includes full-length LED light bar and wider grille.

Interior gains larger touchscreen, 360 camera, powered seats, ADAS.

The Honda City was once the favourite car with a huge fan following but our love for SUVs soon removed demand from this car while the entry of the Virtus and the Slavia further dented the once very popular Honda City.

However, the new City is back and this time with a Gen Z like sharper looks which is a lot more aggressive now plus is in sync with the global Honda design language. The all new City is a facelift and not a generation change but a lot has been worked upon with a new front end thanks to a full length LED light bar and a wider grille plus a new bumper.

This instantly gives a new look to the Honda City and gives it a fresher stance. The alloy wheels are also new while the rear has a mildly updated bumper design as well with wider tail-lamps. The length too would be mildly increased.





Interior and Engine Details

The interiors have also received a change with a larger touchscreen infotainment system plus addition of features like a 360 degree camera, powered drivers seat and ADAS. The wheelbase would remain the same and the space too would be the same.

The engine lineup would also have no change over the current City which means the tried and tested 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a CVT automatic plus a manual gearbox. The hybrid may or may not be offered on the new City.

Hence, the new City has a bolder look but is the same underneath but the styling indeed adds a freshness to the design.