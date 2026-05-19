The new Honda City features a sharper, more aggressive look with a full-length LED light bar, a wider grille, and a new bumper. It also has new alloy wheels and mildly updated rear bumper design with wider tail-lamps.
New Honda City Facelift: Sharper Looks, More Tech, Same DNA?
The new Honda City facelift brings sharper styling, added tech and a fresher design language while retaining its tried-and-tested 1.5-litre petrol engine lineup.
- New Honda City facelift features sharper, aggressive global design.
- Updated front includes full-length LED light bar and wider grille.
- Interior gains larger touchscreen, 360 camera, powered seats, ADAS.
The Honda City was once the favourite car with a huge fan following but our love for SUVs soon removed demand from this car while the entry of the Virtus and the Slavia further dented the once very popular Honda City.
However, the new City is back and this time with a Gen Z like sharper looks which is a lot more aggressive now plus is in sync with the global Honda design language. The all new City is a facelift and not a generation change but a lot has been worked upon with a new front end thanks to a full length LED light bar and a wider grille plus a new bumper.
This instantly gives a new look to the Honda City and gives it a fresher stance. The alloy wheels are also new while the rear has a mildly updated bumper design as well with wider tail-lamps. The length too would be mildly increased.
Interior and Engine Details
The interiors have also received a change with a larger touchscreen infotainment system plus addition of features like a 360 degree camera, powered drivers seat and ADAS. The wheelbase would remain the same and the space too would be the same.
The engine lineup would also have no change over the current City which means the tried and tested 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a CVT automatic plus a manual gearbox. The hybrid may or may not be offered on the new City.
Hence, the new City has a bolder look but is the same underneath but the styling indeed adds a freshness to the design.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What has changed in the new Honda City's exterior design?
What new interior features can be found in the updated Honda City?
The interior boasts a larger touchscreen infotainment system. New features include a 360-degree camera, a powered driver's seat, and ADAS.
Will the engine options for the Honda City be different in the new model?
The engine lineup remains unchanged, featuring the 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine with CVT automatic and manual gearbox options. The availability of a hybrid variant is uncertain.
Has the wheelbase or interior space of the Honda City changed with the facelift?
No, the wheelbase of the new Honda City remains the same, and therefore, the interior space also remains unchanged.