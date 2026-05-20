PM Modi To Chair NDA Govt’s Midterm Review Meet On May 21, Ministries To Present Report Cards

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers meeting on May 21.

Meeting will review ministry performance based on four parameters.

Key ministries will present updates on achievements and reforms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a meeting of the Council of Ministers on May 21 as the NDA government approaches the completion of two years of its third term in office.

The meeting is expected to review the performance of ministries and prepare a roadmap for the government’s next phase of governance. Amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, the meeting is being viewed as particularly significant and is also being seen as a midterm review exercise for the government.

Review Of Ministries

All Union ministers are expected to attend the meeting, during which the work of every ministry and department will be reviewed.

According to sources, the assessment will primarily be based on four parameters:

Legislative changes

Simplification of rules and regulations

Policy reforms

Administrative reforms

The functioning of ministries will be evaluated on these four criteria, and future priorities and strategies will also be discussed during the meeting.

Key Ministries To Give Presentations

Several ministries and departments are expected to make presentations before the Council of Ministers.

These include ministries such as:

Agriculture

Petroleum

Forest and Environment

Commerce

Power

Atomic Energy

Around a dozen ministries and departments are likely to present updates on their work, achievements and reform measures undertaken so far.

Focus On ‘People-Centric Reforms’

Sources said the meeting will focus on showcasing the people-centric reforms carried out during the third term of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, particularly measures aimed at simplifying governance and easing regulatory processes.

The exercise is also intended to familiarise ministers with the wide-ranging reforms implemented across departments over the last two years, as the government prepares to accelerate its governance and reform agenda in view of upcoming political and economic priorities.

PM Had Earlier Sought Performance Reports

The meeting comes days after Prime Minister Modi sought detailed performance reports from all ministries. Departments have since submitted their reports to the Prime Minister’s Office.

At the same time, political discussions around a possible expansion of the Modi government in the coming days have also intensified, putting additional focus on the May 21 meeting.