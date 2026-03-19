Yes, Audi is bringing back the A2 as a new electric hatchback. The original A2 was produced from 1999.
Audi A2 Electric Hatchback Launch Soon, To Be Brand’s Most Affordable Car
Based on the VW MEB architecture the new A2 is a going to be a crossover/hatchback and will be the entry level model in the Audi range and would be revealed later this year.
Audi is again making a hatchback and it is the new A2 which is coming back. Audi used to make a hatchback called the A2 way back in 1999 and it had very less fuel consumption with its frugal engine plus the construction. Now the A2 badge is back with the new electric A2.
Based on the VW MEB architecture the new A2 is a going to be a crossover/hatchback and will be the entry level model in the Audi range and would be revealed later this year. It will be the most affordable Audi but also be quite premium in its pricing as well.
Positioning, Features and Market Outlook
The new A2 will be spacious inside with its electric only platform while the range or the features would be revealed later. In India we have had the Q2 as the most affordable Audi which isn't made anymore and the A2 being a premium electric hatchback won't come here most probably given the lack of demand for luxury hatchbacks.
Audi globally is going through a big change with a new design direction and new model lineup. In India we can expect new models this year as well as the new Q3 and more.
The A2 will for now be for European markets mostly and some global markets where the customer is looking for a premium hatchback but for luxury car money. We expect the new A2 to be priced at around Rs 30 lakh globally.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Is Audi bringing back the A2?
What kind of car will the new Audi A2 be?
The new Audi A2 will be an electric crossover/hatchback. It will be based on the VW MEB architecture.
Where will the new Audi A2 be sold?
The new A2 is primarily intended for European and some global markets. It is not expected to come to India.
What is the expected price of the new Audi A2?
Globally, the new Audi A2 is expected to be priced around Rs 30 lakh. It will be the entry-level and most affordable Audi, but still premium.